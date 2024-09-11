Xpeng G6 achieves five-star Euro NCAP safety rating

Superior integrated die-casting manufacture beats traditional ICE construction

Xpeng Motors (“Xpeng” or the “Company,”), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle (“Smart EV”) company, today announced that its electric ultra smart coupe SUV, Xpeng G6, has received a five-star safety rating from the 2024 Euro NCAP.

Euro NCAP’s five-star safety rating sets the benchmark for vehicle safety in Europe, offering a comprehensive evaluation of how well cars protect occupants and road users in crash scenarios. Through rigorous, real-world crash simulations and other tests, Euro NCAP assesses critical safety areas such as occupant protection, Euro NCAP assesses critical safety areas such as occupant protection, road user safety, and advanced driver assistance systems. The rating system evolves with technological advancements, guiding consumers in making informed choices and driving manufacturers to prioritize safety in their vehicle designs.

The Xpeng G6’s impressive safety performance is driven by both smart engineering and manufacturing. The G6 boasts torsional stiffness of up to 41,600 Nm/deg, utilizing China’s first front and rear integrated die-casting technology. This innovation achieves an 83% increase in stiffness compared to traditional ICE vehicle construction by integrating over 300 components from conventional ICE designs into two integrated structures, enhancing impact resistance and improving weight management.

Battery safety is equally prioritized, with a three-layer anti-collision structure, eight anti-collision compartments, and pressure resistance of up to 500 kN (50 tonnes), ensuring the highest level of protection for the vehicle’s power source. Additionally, the G6 is equipped with six airbags, providing comprehensive coverage for all occupants from front to rear.

The rating also considers the G6’s comprehensive XPILOT safety features, which are designed to protect passengers in the event of collision. Forward, side and rear collision prevention measures work together to manage crash forces effectively, reduce impact acceleration, and minimize the risk of injuries to occupants.

The result follows Xpeng’s five-star safety rating for the international version of the Xpeng G9 in December 2023, as well as for the Xpeng P7 in October 2023, marking their third five-star rating to date.

Brian Gu, Vice Chairman and President of Xpeng, said: “These results demonstrate not only the superior safety credentials of Xpeng vehicles, but also our company’s continued dedication to building vehicles that prioritize safety. Our in-house engineering team is constantly pushing the boundaries of technology to create industry-leading vehicles that robustly protect their passengers and proactively avoid collisions.”

SOURCE: Xpeng