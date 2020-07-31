Wuling introduces interior and safety highlights of Victory MPV

Wuling has revealed highlights of the interior and safety features of its upcoming Victory multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), the initial model that will wear the brand’s new global silver badge.

The Victory has a new high-quality interior design to offer a safe and comfortable ride for all occupants. Its flexible curved surfaces and environmentally friendly materials achieve a fine balance between beauty and practicality.

The beige cabin has seats with soft leather fabric. They are highly ergonomic and conform to the physiological curvature of the shoulders, back and waist, reducing fatigue on longer trips.

The seats were put through more than 500 tests over 36 months to ensure their design would fully suit Chinese families and a first-class travel experience. The seat frames, which incorporate high-strength steel for enhanced safety, were put through CAE simulation evaluation and analysis to filter out subtle vibration from the road.

Another exciting feature of the Victory is its eye-catching 1,365-millimeter by 870-millimeter panoramic sunroof. It is the largest sunroof in its segment, contributing to the feeling of spaciousness.

The instrument panel has a unique multilayer design, with the extensive use of horizontal lines. A large “floating” independent ultra-high-definition LCD touchscreen combines design and functionality, putting entertainment, road conditions and other information at the driver’s fingertips. The flat sub-instrument panel and electronic gear upgrades help maximize cabin space.

A PM2.5 air filter and negative ion generator block dust, viruses and bacteria to create a healthy interior environment with an N95 protection level. The extensive utilization of sound-proofing materials and 4-millimeter double-layer soundproof glass contribute significantly to the Victory’s quiet environment.

Maximizing the protection of all occupants is paramount. The Victory has a BFI-integrated high-strength body structure with over 31% aviation-grade ultra-high-strength steel and 63% high-strength steel. A new front-end aluminum alloy energy-absorbing box design absorbs and disperses energy in the event of a collision.

The Victory also comes with safety technologies that include Bosch’s 9.3 Electronic Stability Program (ESP), the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), adaptive cruise control (ACC) and automatic emergency braking (AEB). Six front and side curtain air bags protect the driver and passengers, while four exterior cameras provide a comprehensive view by eliminating blind spots. The Victory has been put through more than 60 tests in a dozen conditions.

