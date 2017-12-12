The world’s new vehicle market: Outlook for 2018 – Automotive World report

A new report published by Automotive World looks at the 2018 outlook for the world’s new vehicle market.

‘The world’s new vehicle market: Outlook for 2018’ (http://www.automotiveworld.com/research/worlds-new-vehicle-market-outlook-2017/) is available to download now from the research section of AutomotiveWorld.com.

This exclusive Automotive World report analyses data for the key global markets, and discusses the reasons behind a forecast of slower growth in global LV and truck demand in 2018.

Table of contents

Executive summary

Chapter 1: Light vehicle demand

Chapter 2: Truck demand

Chapter 3: Economic outlook

Chapter 4: Outlook for 2018

Further information

Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link:

http://www.automotiveworld.com/research/worlds-new-vehicle-market-outlook-2018/

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.