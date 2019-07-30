World’s leading technical executives to explore ‘Ecosystems of New Mobility’ at FISITA’s leadership Summit in Japan

FISITA, the international membership organisation for the automotive and mobility systems engineering profession, will provide a platform for technical leadership discussion, debate and collaboration amongst many of the world’s leading automotive and mobility brands at its 10th World Mobility Summit, which will be held in Nagoya, Japan, on 5-6 November 2019.

The ‘by invitation’ Summit brings together visionary leaders from industry, policy, and research who will discuss key ideas and opportunities generated from the 2019 theme, “Ecosystems of New Mobility”, through a programme of plenary presentations, panel discussions and the interactive World Café session.

Chris Mason, FISITA CEO, said: “As automotive technology, mobility systems and connected services continue to evolve, FISITA has an important role in supporting this industry transformation. We are proud to provide the platform for engineers, executives, policymakers, automotive manufacturers and mobility systems providers to come together in the pre-competitive environment of FISITA as they shape the future of our industry.”

The Summit programme will feature speakers and contributors from a broad range of international organisations such as General Motors, Kyushu University, Robert Bosch GmbH, RWTH Aachen University, Synopsys Inc, Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development Inc, Transdev and Visteon. Topics will include:

Ecosystems of A New Car Manufacturer

Ecosystems of Hydrogen Based Mobility

Ecosystems of Mobility Service Provider

Ecosystems of Automotive Software: Open Source Software for Safety Critical Applications

Ecosystems of Connected Applications: Cloud Applications in Mobility

Ecosystems of Crowd Design and Fabless Manufacturing

SOURCE: FISITA