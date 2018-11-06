Winter is coming: check your Vauxhall in for a service and get a treat

As temperatures drop and ice appears on our roads, Vauxhall is encouraging its customers to book their car in for a comprehensive Check and Treat health check, which includes a complementary gift.

For just £25, engineers carry out a full 25-point check, carried out by trained Vauxhall technicians. This includes testing the working order of everything from lights and electrics, to brakes and suspension, as well as topping up vital fluids.

Vauxhall-trained technicians know the vehicle range inside out, so drivers can be sure they’ve made the right choice by bringing their car to an authorised retailer.

Not only does the service cost just £25, but as ‘thank you’ from Vauxhall, customers can also choose from one of the following treats:

£20 M&S Dine In e-Gift Card

£20 Domino’s Pizza voucher e-code

Rakuten TV – six movie rental

Vauxhall European Travel Kit, worth £35

This offer provides complete peace-of-mind and road safety over the winter months. Customers can even book online. For more details, visit: https://www.vauxhall.co.uk/owners/offers/check-and-treat.html .

“Being faced with driving on icy roads and in poor visibility makes it more important than ever for motorists to make sure that their car is in full working order,” said Alex Sheilds, Vauxhall’s Head of Aftersales Marketing.

“Proper preparation will not only save you money, it can also save you the aggravation and nuisance of having to take time off work or time out of your day to sort out a problem that could have easily been avoided.”

SOURCE: Vauxhall