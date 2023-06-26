Wind River and Samsung team to advance the software-defined vehicle

Wind River®, a leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced a collaboration with Samsung Electronics’ System LSI business, a leader in advanced semiconductor technology

Wind River®, a leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced a collaboration with Samsung Electronics’ System LSI business, a leader in advanced semiconductor technology. Their work together will accelerate the software-defined vehicle, including development of high-quality in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) solutions, cabin monitoring, and advanced driver-assistance features.

The automotive industry is evolving toward the software-defined vehicle, in which more features and functions are enabled primarily through software that can be updated quickly and easily. Ensuring that developers have superior tools, processes, and structures to create, test, and update that software efficiently is a top priority for the entire industry.

To help accelerate this evolution, Wind River and Samsung will collaborate to provide customers with Wind River technology on Samsung’s Exynos Auto V920 chipset, a fully integrated software and hardware solution for automotive. This integration will use Wind River Helix™ Virtualization Platform, a safety certifiable multi-core, multi-OS platform, allowing end users to mix a diverse set of runtime environments, safe and/or non-safe, including the VxWorks® real-time operating system (RTOS), Linux, and Android.

“A new software-defined approach is required for designing and developing the high-performance compute systems needed for connected, autonomous, and electric vehicles,” said Avijit Sinha, chief product officer, Wind River. “Our collaboration with Samsung enables OEMs and Tier 1’s to leverage our four decades of experience in developing safety-critical applications for aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications customers toward building the certified, mixed-criticality software systems that are essential for the software-defined vehicles of the future.”

“Our latest 5nm automotive processor, Exynos Auto V920, offers powerful and intelligent performance for a new level of in-vehicle experience with safer driving. It’s able to run multiple applications on multiple VMs simultaneously in a highly power-efficient manner, satisfying the industry’s low power consumption demand,” said Hyeokman Kwon, vice president of System LSI marketing at Samsung Electronics. “Our close collaboration with Wind River allows us to enhance our industry-leading IVI development work and further expand into multiple safety-critical domains with Wind River leading runtime environments, including VxWorks and Helix Platform.”

SOURCE: Wind River