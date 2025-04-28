WEX launches WEX EV Depot for secure on-site vehicle charging payments

WEX fleet services now offers a EV charging and payment solution across depot, public, and at-home sites

WEX, the global commerce platform that simplifies the business of running a business, today announced the introduction of WEX EV Depot. This new feature enables simple, secure, and frictionless charging at private chargers when using the WEX Fleet Card. The newest addition to WEX’s comprehensive charging platform – including the existing public charging ‘En Route’ and ‘At-Home’ solutions – makes it the first fleet management business in North America to offer electric vehicle (EV) charging payments across depot, public, and at-home charging locations.

“As fleet managers shift from internal combustion engines to EVs, they face the challenge of consolidating data across different types of chargers and fueling stations for operational efficiency,” said Carlos Carriedo, Chief Operating Officer, Americas Payments & Mobility at WEX. “With WEX EV Depot, we are helping customers navigate the complexity of infrastructure rollout and giving them tools to operate efficiently at scale with a 360-degree solution.”

The shift to mixed-energy fleets across the industry is underway. A recent Frost & Sullivan report, commissioned by WEX, showed 80% of mixed-energy fleet operators surveyed intend for at least 25% of their fleets to be comprised of EVs by 2030. Fleets will need a streamlined approach to payments for both internal combustion engine vehicles (ICE) and EV vehicles. This makes WEX’s card offerings ideal for organizations seeking a unified charging and payment solution for mixed-energy fleets.

Some of the benefits of WEX EV Depot include:

For Fleet Operators

WEX EV Depot is included in an integrated reporting system that allows fleets to manage all EV charges from any charging source or fuel transactions, on a WEX fleet credit line.

Fewer cards needed, simplifying onboarding and on-going operations.

The platform will include theWEX EV Depot Mappingtool, which allows fleets to direct EV drivers to their preferred depot or private charging locations, regardless of whether chargers are connected to the internet or not.

Helps reduce downtime by scheduling charging overnight.

For Drivers

A WEX-issued RFID tag ensures frictionless and secure EV charging payments at private chargers, in addition to the WEX public network comprising nearly 150,000 charging stations.

WEX DriverDash, WEX’s mobile payment app, additionally allows for touch-free in-app charger activation for cross-vendor public and private chargers, providing a fast, secure payment option via smartphones.

The number of cards needed to access chargers is significantly reduced.

“With comprehensive payment integration, the EV Depot Mapping tool, and robust data security, our WEX EV Depot solution provides a wealth of benefits to our EV and mixed-fleet customers,” Carreido added. “It offers a simple and efficient tool to enhance operational and financial efficiency, and accelerate lower-emissions goals.”

WEX EV Depot is available to WEX En Route customers for an additional subscription fee. WEX EV Depot works seamlessly with insights from Sawatch Labs, a WEX Company, to help fleets determine where to deploy depot charging based on real operational data, and maximize ROI once the infrastructure is in place.

SOURCE: WEX