Westport joins forces with transportation and energy partners to demonstrate ICE hydrogen-powered transport in Sweden

H2 HPDI™ fuel system-equipped truck operated by heavy hauler, KAJ Inrikes, transports trailer in Älmhult

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (“Westport” or the “Company”), a leading supplier of advanced alternative fuel systems and components for the global transportation industry, today announced the successful completion of a heavy transport demonstration with KAJ Inrikes and others, of its H 2 HPDI™ fuel system-equipped prototype truck hauling a trailer filled with IKEA home-furnishing products in Älmhult, Sweden. This is the second validation of the H 2 HPDI system in a heavy haul application with a major fleet in the last 60 days1 and represents an important step in accelerating decarbonization in the heavy-duty transport industry.

During the event, the complete hydrogen ecosystem was represented, including green hydrogen production; hydrogen filling stations; Westport’s unique HPDI technology; vehicle manufacturers; fleet operators; and the end user, IKEA, as a buyer of sustainable transportation services.

Ola Henriksson, senior product manager at Scania, commented, “We had a great day participating in the showcasing of the Westport H 2 HPDI fuel system technology and are appreciative of this collaborative initiative, and the hospitality of KAJ Inrikes and the surrounding players in the hydrogen ecosystem.” He continued, “Scania is staying true to its purpose of driving the shift towards more sustainable transport systems, and the technology of using hydrogen in the internal combustion engine is an interesting decarbonization pathway because it represents an attractive solution with high maturity and quick time to market.”

The collaboration between Westport and key transportation and energy partners includes:

KAJ Inrikes , fleet operator, a “green-focused” haulage company, performing transport for IKEA and other key customers in the Älmhult and Jönköping area.

, fleet operator, a “green-focused” haulage company, performing transport for IKEA and other key customers in the Älmhult and Jönköping area. Smålandslogistik , large fleet owner, a long haulage and distribution company, that has identified the environment and decarbonization as important areas where they can contribute meaningful impact through their daily business.

, large fleet owner, a long haulage and distribution company, that has identified the environment and decarbonization as important areas where they can contribute meaningful impact through their daily business. Metacon AB , hydrogen fuel provider, a Sweden-based supplier of energy technology, including electolyzers and reformers for refining biogas into fossil-free hydrogen.

, hydrogen fuel provider, a Sweden-based supplier of energy technology, including electolyzers and reformers for refining biogas into fossil-free hydrogen. Hydri AB, hydrogen infrastructure company, building and operating a complete network of green hydrogen refueling stations in Sweden.

Westport’s H 2 HPDI fuel system for internal combustion engines results in a robust and affordable solution with higher power and torque than the same engine running on diesel fuel. Moreover, the European Commission has recommended a definition of a Zero Emission Vehicle as part of the upcoming HD CO2 regulation; Westport expects H 2 HPDI-powered vehicles to meet this ZEV definition for a range of heavy-duty commercial vehicles. In this collaborative effort, the Westport HPDI fuel system-equipped truck operating on hydrogen pulled a trailer filled with approximately 40 tons of IKEA home-furnishing products, demonstrating the high performance of the IC hydrogen engine.

Kaj Johansson, president of KAJ Inrikes, commented, “As the first heavy transport hauler in Sweden to be Euro VI compliant, we take emissions reduction very seriously. We are pleased to have participated in this demonstration as it illustrates our commitment to IKEA, and all our customers, to support their transport decarbonization goals.” He continued, “Westport’s H 2 HPDI fuel system is an affordable and efficient technology because it keeps the current driveline and compression ignition engine platform while delivering the high performance we need at low cost for decarbonization in long-haul trucking.”

“Heavy hauling is recognized as amongst the most challenging applications within transportation to decarbonize. These heavy transport fleets require sustainable technologies that are viable for their operations as well as practical and affordable for today’s market,” said Anders Johansson, vice president, Heavy-Duty OEM for Westport Fuel Systems. “We are encouraged to see a global retail giant such as IKEA field testing our H 2 HPDI prototype truck as part of its decarbonization continuum, experiencing for themselves the robustness of the system and its real-life benefits.”

“We are happy to dedicate one of our lanes, operated by KAJ Inrikes, to test the hydrogen-powered vehicle,” said Michal Silhacek, category land manager, IKEA Supply Chain Operations. “We look forward to exploring the possible role of this technical solution in our future zero-emission transportation.”

“The Westport H 2 HPDI technology left us very impressed,” commented Nicklas Svensson, senior manager at Smålandslogistik. “Its high efficiency, powerful performance, and the potential of long-range operations is a very attractive solution. Our confidence is bolstered by its foundation on a traditional powertrain, ensuring minimal investment in new workshop facilities. Additionally, the adaptability of the system to biogas is a significant advantage, aligning with our vision of fuel self-sufficiency because we can utilize local biomass and excess electricity, transforming them into fuel for our truck fleet.”

Christer Wikner, president and CEO of Metacon, commented, “It was great to see Westport’s technology in action today. This means that hydrogen can now power heavy-duty vehicles and deliver higher efficiency, power, and torque than the corresponding diesel engine. The introduction of high-performance internal combustion engines for hydrogen will be able to accelerate the transformation of the transport sector without customers having to adapt to any real change other than the fuel used in their trucks.”

“Westport’s technology enables heavy-duty vehicles to be powered by green hydrogen in an internal combustion engine and this is a milestone that is in line with Hydris’ ongoing rollout of Sweden’s largest network of hydrogen stations,” said Peter Enå, CEO of Hydri AB. “We are excited to contribute to a transition where high-performance hydrogen-powered vehicles become the norm, and Westport’s progress confirms that we’re on the right track. Together, we are strengthening the foundation upon which to build a sustainable transport sector.”

1. Westport Collaborates with Transportation and Energy Partners on Hydrogen-Powered Heavy Truck Demonstration in Spain

SOURCE: Westport