Welcome on board: Karin Rådström takes over management of Mercedes-Benz Trucks

Karin Rådström took up her position as Member of the Board of Management, Daimler Truck AG, responsible for Mercedes-Benz Trucks, today. Rådström most recently has been responsible for sales and marketing at Scania as a member of the Executive Board.

“We are very pleased to welcome Karin to our global leadership team. She has a wealth of international experience in the commercial vehicles industry and a proven track record in shaping a customer focused sales organization and brand experience,” says Martin Daum, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler Truck AG and member of the board of Management of Daimler AG.

Sweden-born Rådström started at Scania as a trainee in 2004 after graduating with a Master of Engineering in Industrial Management from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm. Since 2007, she has held various managerial positions within Scania’s sales and service organization including the Head of the company’s bus and coach business as well as starting up the connected vehicle business.

Rådström succeeds Stefan Buchner, who retired in October 2020.

SOURCE: Daimler