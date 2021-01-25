Webasto certifies as “Top Employer Germany 2021”

Webasto has proven it once again: The globally oriented, family-owned company is particularly attractive for employees. The Top Employers Instiution confirms this and certifies the company as “Top Employer Germany 2021”. The certification program of the independent institute examines companies based on their statements in the HR Best Practices Questionnaire, which contains about 400 questions. It enables employers to evaluate and improve their employee conditions. Webasto achieved outstanding results in the areas of Organization & Change, Employer Brandy, Learning and Corporate Values.

“It is important to us to create a modern, flexible working environment in which our employees can develop in the best possible way,” says Marc Pastowsky, Executive Vice President Human Resources at Webasto. “The process behind the award helps us to achieve this. We are very proud of the Top Employer award, but in this process we were also able to identify areas where we can further improve our HR work.” Not only in Germany Webasto has been awarded with the Top Employer Seal: The Webasto companies in Romania and China also successfully participated and received the award.

Attractiveness trough talent development and extensive employee programs

The wide range of programs, which Webasto offers their employees, includes its own academy for further education, a global Executive Development Program and a Human Resource Development strategy, that enables permeable career paths. The company also promotes the development of Junior Staff. In that way, Webasto offers an international aligned trainee program and intensively cooperates with colleges and universities. Webasto is currently also building up expertise in the new business areas with a focus on electromobility and is recruiting new employees. The combination of stability and security in a traditional, family-owned company and a flexible environment, in which one can develop their full potential, makes Webasto one of the most attractive employers in Germany.

SOURCE: Webasto