Webasto announces modular battery system, thermal management and charging solutions

Webasto, one of the top 100 global automotive suppliers, continues to stake a claim in the rapidly expanding e-mobility segment of the commercial vehicle and automotive marketplace. The company exhibited elements of a new modular battery system, thermal management and charging solutions in Ford Motor Company’s booth recently at the 2019 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Webasto won Ford’s 2019 Best of Show Stand Award for Outstanding Achievement in Design for Mustang Lithium, a one-off battery electric prototype with 1,000 ft-lbs of torque and over 900 horsepower.

“Webasto first entered the electric vehicle market in 2014 with the high voltage heater, as part of its strategic plan to serve its OEM customers as they moved more decisively into the e-mobility space,” said Mark Denny, president and CEO of Webasto Customized Solutions in North America. “Our expansion into battery systems, battery testing equipment, thermal management and charging systems means that both small and large manufacturers now have a respected supplier with decades of experience working within the complex vehicle manufacturing environment, as well as with dealers across North America, Europe and China.”

Battery solutions for commercial and automotive EV applications

The Webasto CV standard battery system is designed for total scalability and configuration flexibility. Each battery pack has 35 kWh of energy and up to 10 packs can be used for a combined 350 kWh. With 400V and 800V versions available, the system can be easily configured via the vehicle interface box (VIB), which is the master battery management system and power distribution unit. It is truly a plug-and-play system that reduces development time and cost for the vehicle manufacturer.

Within the battery pack, the self-contained modules also include desiccant cartridges that reduce condensation, integrated thermal runaway detection sensors and state-of-the-art pressure equalization monitors for added safety. Their compact, energy-dense format makes the battery packs easy for engineers to configure for use on virtually any vehicle platform.

Using the Mustang Lithium to show their capabilities of both designing custom energy storage solutions and supplying off-the-shelf standard battery packs, Webasto set the stage for today’s revelation that its commercial vehicle (CV) Standard Battery System is available in North America. With this modular battery system, Webasto meets the requirements of several commercial vehicle manufacturers to have a cost-efficient solution even for small quantities.

