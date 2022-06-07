Waymo Via and Uber Freight partner to accelerate the future of logistics

Rising shipping demand coupled with a growing shortage of drivers has brought the logistics industry to an inflection point, and the need for an autonomous trucking solution like Waymo Via has never been more apparent

Rising shipping demand coupled with a growing shortage of drivers has brought the logistics industry to an inflection point, and the need for an autonomous trucking solution like Waymo Via has never been more apparent. To help accelerate this autonomous future, we’re partnering with Uber Freight to connect our technology with their platform and deploy autonomous trucks across their network.

This deep, long-term partnership will bring together the power of the Waymo Driver with the scale of Uber Freight’s marketplace technology, ultimately enabling the safe and scalable implementation of the Waymo Driver on America’s roads. As part of this agreement, the Waymo Via autonomous solution will be connected directly with the Uber Freight platform for shippers to tap into. This will begin with trucks in Waymo Via’s test fleet, and later on, carriers that purchase trucks equipped with the Waymo Driver through our Driver-as-a-Service model will be able to opt-in to Uber Freight and seamlessly deploy these assets on the network, enabling them to maximize utilization and grow their businesses.

Waymo Via also intends to reserve billions of miles of its goods-only mileage for the Uber Freight network under this partnership, unlocking capacity at a time when shippers need it most and promising to meaningfully impact the industry long term.

Together, we envision a future where autonomous trucks can be deployed safely, efficiently, and at scale across a digital and optimized network — eliminating deadhead, streamlining supply chains, and helping to create safer roads. We can’t wait to start making this a reality alongside Uber Freight.

Charlie Jatt, Head of Commercialization for Trucking, Waymo Via – “Uber Freight’s network of shippers, carriers, and marketplace technology is a great match for the Waymo Driver. Through this partnership, we can empower carriers to fully utilize their investments in the Waymo Via solution through Uber Freight, and create a great experience for shippers, while keeping our focus on developing the core Driver technology. We’re really excited to see how this partnership can impact the logistics industry and solve critical challenges over the next decade and beyond.”

Boris Sofman, Head of Engineering for Trucking, Waymo Via – “Partnering with Uber Freight opens up really interesting opportunities for us to help scale the Waymo Driver. By combining the Waymo Via solution with the Uber Freight platform, we’ll be able to apply proven marketplace technology to help carriers dynamically deploy the Waymo Driver where it’s most valuable and most capable. We can’t wait to see what else comes from this deep collaboration.”

Lior Ron, Head of Uber Freight – “Uber Freight’s extensive, efficient and reliable digital network is essential to making autonomous trucks a reality. We are uniquely positioned to be the preferred network for autonomous trucks, with the scale and the marketplace expertise to deploy autonomous trucks in a way that benefits the entire industry. This partnership is an exciting leap forward, and ​​we are proud to work alongside the amazing team at Waymo Via to pioneer a hybrid freight network that truly empowers carriers and will ring in a new era of logistics.”

SOURCE: Waymo