Waymo: Scaling our fleet through U.S. manufacturing

The U.S. is leading the world in the development and deployment of autonomous driving technology. Today, Waymo One provides more than 250,000 paid trips each week across Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Austin, and we’re preparing to bring our fully autonomous ride-hailing to Atlanta, Miami, and Washington, D.C. in 2026. We’re proud to bring this technology – once thought to be the stuff of science fiction – to more and more riders across this country.
Scaling Waymo One and meeting the increasing demand of our riders requires a growing fleet of vehicles integrated with our generalizable Waymo Driver. To support our growing U.S. ridership, we’re investing in our American manufacturing operation with a new autonomous vehicle factory in Metro Phoenix with our partners at Magna.
The Waymo Driver integration plant will build thousands of Jaguar I-PACEs equipped with our fully autonomous technology, which we design and assemble in the U.S. At 239,000 square feet, this factory is a multi-million dollar investment and has created hundreds of jobs in Mesa, AZ that support our future growth plans.
“The new Waymo and Magna manufacturing facility in Mesa is the latest example of Arizona being the new home for technology to innovate and grow,” said Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs. “I’m proud to see autonomous vehicles on our streets every day, helping get people where they need to be safely. The new manufacturing facility will enhance this presence, and the local jobs it’s creating will help Arizona’s tech economy continue to rise on the world stage.”
Tooling up for growth
Waymo One has grown substantially in the last couple of years. We’ve also incrementally grown our commercial fleet as we’ve welcomed more riders, with over 1,500 vehicles across San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin. Earlier this year, we received our final delivery from Jaguar, and through next year, we will build over 2,000 more fully autonomous I-PACE vehicles for our fleet.
“The Waymo Driver integration plant in Mesa is the epicenter of our future growth plans,” said Ryan McNamara, Vice President of Operations, Waymo. “With our partners at Magna, we’ve opened a manufacturing site that enables the cost efficiency, flexibility, and capacity to scale our fleet to new heights.”
This facility’s flexible design also enables us to integrate the 6th-generation Waymo Driver on new vehicle platforms, beginning this year with the Zeekr RT. With the need to build multiple platforms simultaneously and at higher volumes, the plant will introduce an automated assembly line and other efficiencies over time. When the facility is operating at full capacity, it will be capable of building tens of thousands of fully autonomous Waymo vehicles per year.
Rider-ready from the factory
After the Driver is installed, the system needs to be validated and commissioned before carrying riders. With this new facility, we recently implemented new processes and efficiencies at the end of line that significantly reduce the time and cost required to enable a vehicle to carry riders.
This new strategic capability allows vehicles assigned to our Phoenix fleet to drive themselves out of the facility and directly into service. In fact, these vehicles can pick up their first public passengers less than 30 minutes after leaving the factory. For vehicles intended for other cities, they can be deployed into public service in a matter of hours after being shipped to their local depot.
This new manufacturing plant, combined with more efficient vehicle launch processes, means we can serve more riders faster. If you’re interested in experiencing a ride for yourself, download the Waymo One app today.
SOURCE: Waymo