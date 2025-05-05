Waymo: Scaling our fleet through U.S. manufacturing

The U.S. is leading the world in the development and deployment of autonomous driving technology

The U.S. is leading the world in the development and deployment of autonomous driving technology. Today, Waymo One provides more than 250,000 paid trips each week across Phoenix, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Austin, and we’re preparing to bring our fully autonomous ride-hailing to Atlanta, Miami, and Washington, D.C. in 2026. We’re proud to bring this technology – once thought to be the stuff of science fiction – to more and more riders across this country.

Scaling Waymo One and meeting the increasing demand of our riders requires a growing fleet of vehicles integrated with our generalizable Waymo Driver . To support our growing U.S. ridership, we’re investing in our American manufacturing operation with a new autonomous vehicle factory in Metro Phoenix with our partners at Magna.

The Waymo Driver integration plant will build thousands of Jaguar I-PACEs equipped with our fully autonomous technology, which we design and assemble in the U.S. At 239,000 square feet, this factory is a multi-million dollar investment and has created hundreds of jobs in Mesa, AZ that support our future growth plans.

“The new Waymo and Magna manufacturing facility in Mesa is the latest example of Arizona being the new home for technology to innovate and grow,” said Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs. “I’m proud to see autonomous vehicles on our streets every day, helping get people where they need to be safely. The new manufacturing facility will enhance this presence, and the local jobs it’s creating will help Arizona’s tech economy continue to rise on the world stage.”

Tooling up for growth

Waymo One has grown substantially in the last couple of years. We’ve also incrementally grown our commercial fleet as we’ve welcomed more riders, with over 1,500 vehicles across San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Austin. Earlier this year, we received our final delivery from Jaguar, and through next year, we will build over 2,000 more fully autonomous I-PACE vehicles for our fleet.