WABCO signs global long-term agreement with Daimler to supply its next generation automated manual transmission control technology

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), the leading global supplier of braking control systems and other advanced technologies that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today announced a global long-term agreement to supply its next generation automated manual transmission (AMT) control technology to Daimler, one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle producers.

WABCO will develop and introduce its next generation AMT control technology into Daimler‘s global truck and bus series production. With a lighter-weight, robust and more compact design, WABCO’s new gearbox control unit reduces noise levels, optimizes gear shifting performance and increases driver comfort. In addition, the innovative new system is designed to support an extensive range of different truck types, gearboxes and market specific functionalities, which will support global AMT technology to further increase penetration in all regions.

With over four million systems sold, WABCO is the global market leader for AMT control solutions. Removing the repetition and exertion of manual gear changing operations by optimally automating gear-shifting, WABCO’s AMT solutions help to improve vehicle safety and comfort for commercial vehicle drivers. Eliminating the distraction of gear changing in diverse driving conditions and environments, the system enables drivers to fully focus their attention on the road. It also removes any performance and efficiency gaps between skilled and less experienced drivers.

“We are deeply honored to receive this significant contract for our next generation AMT controls from Daimler which reflects their continued confidence in WABCO’s relentless innovation and technology leadership,” said Nick Rens, WABCO President, EMEA. “Confirming our global market leadership, this latest agreement with Daimler will help powerfully drive WABCO’s sustained outperformance as market penetration of our AMT controls increases and as we raise the technology bar further in support of our OEM and fleet customers globally.”

First to market in 1986 with automated manual transmission control technology for commercial vehicles, WABCO is the global market leader for AMT systems. WABCO’s world-class engineers and global supply chain are in close proximity to major vehicle and transmission makers worldwide, providing high levels of system integration and localization. WABCO’s AMT technology also provides original equipment manufacturers value through reduced component weight, more compact design and simplified assembly processes, resulting in lower installation and manufacturing costs.

SOURCE: WABCO