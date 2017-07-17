WABCO INDIA wins prestigious Total Productive Maintenance Excellence Award from Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE: WBC), a leading global supplier of technologies and services that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles, today announced that WABCO INDIA Limited has been honored with the 2016 Total Productive Maintenance (TPM) Excellence Award from the Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance (JIPM).

WABCO INDIA received the prestigious TPM Excellence Award for its Mahindra World City lean manufacturing facility in Chennai, India. WABCO INDIA’s Mahindra World City plant, which produces advanced braking and innovative control technologies, is also a world-class export hub serving major commercial vehicle manufacturers and passenger car makers globally.

Established in 1964 by the Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance, the TPM Excellence Award rigorously evaluates a company-wide commitment to sustain superlative production capabilities and world-class quality standards. The award has been instrumental in strengthening the improvement of enterprises and contributing to the development of industry by promoting the modernization of plant maintenance and the development of plant maintenance technologies.

“This industry-leading recognition of WABCO INDIA’s capabilities is a powerful testament of the differentiation and maturity of WABCO’s global infrastructure,” said Jacques Esculier, WABCO Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In India, where we fully leverage five world-class factories, WABCO produces frugally-engineered, high-quality and cost-effective technologies to meet local customers’ requirements and to export to commercial vehicle manufacturers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.”

“This recognition is an extremely proud moment for all of us at WABCO INDIA particularly as a world-renowned independent expert organization such as JIPM has certified that we have attained a benchmark standard for most effective production systems,” said P. Kaniappan, Vice President, WABCO INDIA. “At WABCO INDIA we leverage TPM to continuously improve our productivity, product quality, cost effectiveness and work culture, which sustains WABCO INDIA as a Center of Excellence.”

WABCO INDIA’s manufacturing sites in Ambattur, Jamshedpur, Mahindra World City, Pantnagar and Lucknow collectively possess an extensive track record of industry and customer awards for various parameters of manufacturing excellence and total quality management.

Previously, WABCO INDIA’s factory in Ambattur won the TPM Excellence Award from the Japan Institute of Plant Maintenance. WABCO INDIA has also been recognized as a global benchmark for implementing lean manufacturing, according to the Lean Enterprise Institute. Other multiple platinum and gold honors have been granted by the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India.

