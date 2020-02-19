W drives electrification initiative forward: BMW 3 Series model range expands to include four plug-in hybrid models

BMW is increasing the significance and appeal of plug-in hybrid drives in the premium mid-range segment with a comprehensive model offensive. In the BMW 3 Series, the range of vehicles with electrified drive will be expanded over the coming months from the one model as it currently stands to a total of four models. Following the successful market launch of the new BMW 330e Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 1.7 – 1.6 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 15.0 – 14.8 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 38 – 36 g/km*), the new BMW 330e Touring will also be available from summer 2020 (combined fuel consumption: from 1.7 l/100 km; combined power consumption: from 15.7 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: from 39 g/km, provisional figures*). In addition, both models will be available from summer 2020 with both classic rear-wheel drive and the intelligent all-wheel drive system BMW xDrive.

In all BMW 3 Series plug-in hybrid models, latest-generation BMW eDrive technology increases both efficiency and electrically powered range as well as hallmark driving pleasure. The spontaneous power delivery of the electric motor can be felt during start-up and acceleration, contributing in particular to the car’s highly spirited character. The high energy content of the lithium-ion high-voltage batteries units featuring the very latest battery cell technology enables the plug-in hybrid models of the new BMW 3 Series to run on electrical power only – and therefore free of local emissions – with a maximum range of between 55 and 68 kilometres (provisional figures*).

In this way, the BMW Group continues to consistently pursue its model initiative in the area of electrically powered vehicles in 2020. As a pioneer in the field of electromobility, the company already sold half a million vehicles with purely electric or plug-in hybrid drive systems worldwide by the end of 2019. By the end of 2021, the BMW Group aims to have more than one million vehicles with electrified drive systems on the road. A quarter of the vehicles sold by the BMW Group in Europe will be electrified by 2021: this share will increase to a third by 2025 and to half by 2030. The BMW Group plans to expand its range to include 25 electrified models by 2023.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: BMW