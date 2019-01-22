Volvo XC40 scoops Premium Crossover prize at Company Car Today CCT100 Awards

The Volvo XC40, the first ever premium compact SUV from the Swedish manufacturer, has been praised for its design and efficiency as it scoops yet another award win, at this year’s Company Car Today CCT100 Awards.

The CCT100 is Company Car Today’s definitive list of the 100 cars that can fulfil any business car requirement. A shortlist containing the top five cars in each category is assessed across 12 key factors that make an excellent company car, including emissions, price, running costs, company car tax, practicality, desirability and the driving experience.

“The XC40 has slotted straight in at the top of its class, thanks to a combination of space, eye-catching styling and excellent residual values, which make for running costs rivals can’t compete with,” said Company Car Today Editor, Paul Barker. “It’s the latest fine example of Volvo’s run of form that shows it can offer fleets classy and cost-effective premium cars across its range.”

Every XC40 is equipped with advanced technology, and has striking styling and an interior that is both supremely practical and comfortable – perfect for company car drivers. Standard features include the Sensus nine-inch touchscreen, a sophisticated voice-control system, the Volvo On Call connected services platform, automatic LED headlights with active high beam, a 12.3-inch TFT driver’s information display, and the suite of City Safety functions that recognise and help avoid many common accident risks. Volvo’s pioneering Pilot Assist driver-assistance system is also available.

The XC40 range provides customers with a full choice of distinctive Momentum, dynamic R-Design and luxurious Inscription models, each offered in even better equipped ‘Pro’ form. The XC40 also achieved the maximum five-star rating when it was subjected to the more rigorous 2018 assessment by the independent vehicle safety organisation Euro NCAP.

Steve Beattie, Head of Business Sales at Volvo Car UK, commented: “This win is the latest in an impressive list of accolades for the XC40 since it was introduced, including being named European Car of the Year, Car of the Year at the What Car? and the DieselCar and EcoCar Top 50 Awards, ‘Game Changer’ by Autocar, and Small Premium SUV of the Year in the Auto Express New Car Awards. However, for the model to have won another prestigious company car award is a particular honour, because it clearly demonstrates that Volvo is fast becoming the company car manufacturer of choice.”

SOURCE: Volvo Car