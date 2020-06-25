Volvo luxury plug-in hybrid electric vehicle earns top spot, plus two more, in new AAA car guide

The 2020 Volvo S90 luxury plug-in hybrid electric vehicle has earned the top score and two other accolades from the AAA.

AAA named the 2020 Volvo S90 T8 eAWD R-Design its Best Overall Vehicle, Best Large Vehicle, and Best Over $50,000 in the first edition of the newly released AAA Car Guide, a consumer resource on the latest and greatest in-vehicle technology. The guide can be viewed online at http://www.aaa.com/carguide/

The S90 is the Swedish luxury car brand’s four-door, five-seat flagship sedan built on the Scalable Product Architecture (SPA), Volvo’s advanced modular vehicle platform that underpins all Volvo cars in the 90 and 60 Series launched in recent years.

Like its siblings, the XC90 SUV and V90 wagon, the S90 carries the proud and confident face of Volvo’s design language, state-of-the-art connectivity, efficient Drive-E powertrains, safety features, and driver assistance.

Volvo’s City Safety technology, standard on all Volvo models, combines automatic braking functionality and collision avoidance systems to cover a range of potential accident scenarios and help keep you safe. The Pilot Assist driver assistance system, which maintains speed, safe following distance, and driving lane, works up to 80 mph on clearly marked roads.

The S90 T8 eAWD offers 400 horsepower with an EPA-rated 60 MPGe economy. Pricing starts at $63,845. The 316-horsepower T6 starts at $50,550.

“We are proud AAA has recognized the S90 for the great car we think it is,” said Anders Gustafsson, Senior Vice President Americas and President and CEO, Volvo Car USA. “As our flagship sedan, the S90 offers the leading-edge technology and design luxury car buyers demand, with all the safety of a Volvo,”

AAA reviews of each vehicle are based on 13 criteria, including braking, fuel economy, emissions, handling, ride comfort, acceleration and the number of ADAS safety features. These vehicles are tested, scored and placed in one of five vehicle categories by the Automotive Research Center (ARC) of the Automobile Club of Southern California, a member of the AAA federation of motor clubs.

“You can see through this vehicle that Volvo is intent on challenging other luxury brands,” said Megan McKernan, manager of the Automobile Club of Southern California Automotive Research Center which produced the AAA Car Guide. “Combined with eight advanced safety features, all of which are standard equipment on the Volvo S90 T8, a strong hybrid powertrain, great braking, ride quality and handling pushed this luxury car to the top of the 2020 AAA Car Guide reviews.”

SOURCE: Volvo Cars