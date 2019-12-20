Volvo is first car company in Europe to offer customers easy route to a cleaner car with new app-based mobile valeting service

A clean car is something to be proud of, but when time is precious it’s all too easy to leave the bucket and sponge for another day or delay the trip to the car wash. In a European first, Volvo Car UK has come up with a new mobile car wash and valeting service that takes all the stress out of car-cleaning chores, accessed via a designated app.

Called Volvo Car Mobile Wash, the service is presented in conjunction with GoWashMyCar, the UK’s largest car wash specialists, and is designed for complete convenience and a premium-quality finish. The package includes a free car health check, covering tyre pressures and tread depth, screenwash top-up, coolant level check and visual report of the bodywork, giving you peace of mind that your car is in tip-top condition as well as being sparkling clean.

Customers can choose where and when their car wash takes place to suit their schedule, and they don’t even have to be present while the job is being done. Using the Volvo On Call digital services platform, they can unlock their car remotely when informed that the operator has arrived, and then lock it when they have completed the work.

The simple booking process involves choosing and setting the location, fixing the date and time slot via the app calendar, selecting the level of wash required and any additional services – for example, a body wax or eco-friendly water-minimising clean – and confirming the booking. Prices start at £22* for a simple exterior wash; the most popular option is expected to be a mini-valet, from £39.

The service is initially available to customers with access to Volvo On Call, within the M25 area. There are plans to extend its reach to other parts of the UK at a later date.

Mike Johnstone, Volvo Car UK’s Marketing Strategy Director, said: “Working with the expert team at GoWashMyCar, we have designed this new service to be hassle-free for our customers and to provide them the kind of premium-quality valeting their car deserves. It is another example of how we can use the technology and peace-of-mind security of Volvo On Call to make life easier.”

For more information on Volvo Car Mobile Wash, please visit www.volvocars.com/uk/about/human-innovation/future-of-driving/connectivity/services/mobile-wash

SOURCE: Volvo Car