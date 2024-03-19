Volvo EX90 receives AJAC Best Safety Innovation Award

Volvo Car’s long-standing position as a world leader in automotive safety continues

Volvo Car’s long-standing position as a world leader in automotive safety continues. Today, the Automobile Journalist Association of Canada (AJAC) recognized the all-new fully electric Volvo EX90 as it announced the vehicle’s Safety Suite as a winner of the 2024 AJAC Best Safety Innovation Award.

The AJAC Innovation Awards recognize significant advancements in automotive innovation and technology. The Volvo EX90 captured best Safety Innovation for it’s Safe Space Technology, which includes advanced cameras, radars, ultrasonic sensors and standard lidar. AJAC announced the award today at the 2024 Vancouver International Auto Show.

“AJAC’s Innovation Awards celebrate advancements in safety, technology, and eco-innovation,” said Evan Williams, President, AJAC. “These awards separate the technologies from the rest of the vehicle and, in doing so, offer a unique perspective on the best and most innovative tech in the industry.”

“Safety and innovation are at the core of Volvo Cars and we have always aimed to pioneer intelligent solutions in mobility to help protect what’s important to people in their everyday lives,” said Matt Girgis, Managing Director, Volvo Car Canada. “The team at Volvo Car Canada is honoured to be recognized by the members of AJAC for our commitment to putting safety first through our groundbreaking technology.”

SOURCE: Volvo Cars