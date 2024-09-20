ZF: Raising safety standards: OnGuardMAX and brake system platform mBSP XBS for the European CV market

OnGuardMAX meets the latest GSR regulations and is ready to support higher levels of automation

At IAA Transportation 2024, ZF announced the deployment of the new version of ZF’s Advanced Driving Assistance System, OnGuardMAX, and the modular brake platform, mBSP XBS for the European market. The latest iteration of OnGuardMAX combines upgraded radar and camera technologies with an enhanced image processing module to improve vehicle and driver safety.

Already in series production with major European OEMs, mBSP XBS offers a simplified system layout with centralized intelligence in a single ECU. It provides scalable value-added features for higher levels of automation.

Building on the success of previous versions, ZF has introduced several new safety enhancements to OnGuardMAX. These include the Moving Off Information System (MOIS) feature, which monitors the area directly in front of the vehicle where objects or pedestrians may be hard to see from the cab’s high vantage point during initial movement. Other features, such as Highway Assist and Traffic Jam Assist, allow the vehicle to automatically adjust its speed and maintain a safe distance, even in stop-and-go traffic. These improvements enhance both road safety and comfort for drivers.

“With the launch of OnGuardMAX, we have introduced enhanced features that make it an industry leading driver assistance system,” said Philipp Helmich, Senior Vice President and responsible for the Product Line Chassis Control (CVS). “Our latest version demonstrates how we continue to lead the industry in developing new technologies to improve commercial vehicle safety. These advancements enable ZF‘s driver assistance platform to meet the regulatory requirements and integrate more advanced features to make roads safer for everyone.“

The latest release of OnGuardMAX can be connected to as many as six short range radars, covering up to 80 meters on either side of the vehicle and up to 220 meters in front, with a field of view spanning 150 degrees. The improvements derive from its enhanced ability to fuse data from the radar sensors and camera, enabling more accurate object detection and speed adjustments, and automatically applying the brake if needed.

OnGuardMAX includes lane assist functions such as Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist and Lane Centering for safer highway driving. It is also ready to support automatic braking during initial vehicle movement or nearside turns with its Moving Off Information System (MOIS) and Blind Spot Information System (BSIS). Additionally, it meets cybersecurity regulation UNECE R155 without a dedicated gateway ECU.

OnGuardMAX exceeds in many areas the current GSR guidelines and enables automated driving up to Level 2. It is ready to support higher levels of automation.

SOURCE: ZF