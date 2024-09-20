VDA’s 10 points-plan: 10 points for climate-neutral mobility

10 points for climate-neutral mobility

10 points for climate-neutral mobility

I. Actively support goals with measures

1. The automotive industry is committed to the Paris climate goals. The CO2 fleet regulation is not backed up by sufficient political measures and cannot be met. We are relying on incentives and good location conditions instead of new burdens for industry and consumers. A rapid improvement in the framework conditions will be crucial so that consumers can and want to switch to climate-neutral drives as quickly as possible.

2. The ramp-up of electromobility, the main contribution, is currently falling short of expectations. Therefore, the reviews (passenger cars/commercial vehicles) should be brought forward one year to 2025/26 and the progress should be regularly reviewed politically. The assessment of the 2025 fleet target achievement should be carried out as part of the review and the resulting overall need for adjustments (e.g. flexibility).

II. Expand infrastructure and secure supplies

3. The particular focus is on the charging and H2 refueling infrastructure (cars/commercial vehicles) with the necessary increase in the AFIR ambition level, in conjunction with an accelerated grid expansion. The expansion must be carried out in advance and in line with the goals of the CO2 legislation and the corresponding vehicle ramp-up.

4. A robust supply of raw materials and intermediate products is of key importance. The EU Commission must urgently improve the European and foreign trade framework, analyse possible risks and, in particular, rapidly expand the network of agreements and partnerships.

III. Renewable fuels help achieve climate goals

5. In the spirit of technological openness as set out in Recital 11, the EU Commission must immediately develop a technically and marketably implementable framework so that carbon neutral fuels vehicles can also be immediately classified as CO2-free.

6. The focus must also be more on the vehicle fleet in order to achieve the climate targets in transport with the help of renewable fuels. At EU level, in addition to a higher GHG quota in RED III, a post-2030 target path must be created.

IV. Convincing consumers with benefits

7. Electromobility must offer a clear cost advantage in the overall balance. Reducing the price of charging electricity through more competition and technology, as well as through a reduction in taxes and duties, is of key importance. This applies equally to renewable fuels such as H2.

8. Incentive systems without market-distorting price thresholds make a successful contribution to the ramp-up of climate-neutral drives. A long-term perspective for the CO2-related toll plays a crucial role, especially for commercial vehicles.

9. It is necessary to examine which measures can be taken to give consumers a practical advantage by using zero-emission vehicles on the road. To this end, European experience must be evaluated and transferred in an adapted form where this seems possible and sensible.

10. Trust in electromobility must be fundamentally strengthened. This includes active, positive communication about electromobility. Industry and politics must pull together and implement joint concepts.

SOURCE: VDA