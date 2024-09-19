Peterbilt introduces new infotainment center with support for Apple CarPlay® delivering an enhanced driving experience

Peterbilt is pleased to announce the availability of its new infotainment center with support for Apple CarPlay, continuing its commitment to providing the most innovative in-cab technologies for a superior driving experience

Peterbilt is pleased to announce the availability of its new infotainment center with support for Apple CarPlay, continuing its commitment to providing the most innovative in-cab technologies for a superior driving experience. Optional in all Peterbilt conventional models, the new infotainment center will be available on truck orders beginning this month.

With an intuitive user interface, the new infotainment center offers drivers enhanced connectivity, navigation and entertainment options. Comprehensive integrated features of the infotainment center include:

Wireless and wired Apple CarPlay support, allowing drivers to get directions, make calls, send and receive messages, interact with supported apps and more – all from the new infotainment center

AM/FM/Weather/SXM

(4) Analog HD camera support with split-screen viewing capability

Embedded truck specific navigation inclusive of Peterbilt and PACCAR Powertrain service locations including map updates at no cost for three years

Multiple language support, including English, Spanish and French

Wireless connectivity support for Android devices

Improved performance, user experience and updated operating system

“Everything we do at Peterbilt is to ensure the driver has the best experience in our trucks. The new infotainment center offers a user-friendly interface and robust functionality, while providing essential vehicle and route information to maximize productivity,” said Jake Montero, assistant general manager, Sales and Marketing for Peterbilt.

