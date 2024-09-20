Scania at MINExpo International: Efficiency by thinking big but acting small

Fully autonomous truck on display, set for agile mining and right-sizing

At this year’s MINExpo in Las Vegas, Scania is demonstrating how its ‘Think big, act small’ approach is supporting mining companies in their quest to become more agile, lean and sustainable. The Swedish-based manufacturer is offering not only the most efficient combustion engines in the industry but has also introduced electric and autonomous truck solutions on the market. Scania is renowned for its focus on cost and operational uptime, thinking that stems from how Scania has been run for more than 100 years and translates into payload efficiency in the mining industry.

“Our ‘Think big, act small’ approach has really struck a chord with our customers,” says Tobias Ekstedt, Director and Head of Scania Mining. “They understand how well it meets their challenges and how we at Scania, with our payload-efficient, truck-based solutions, are offering a sustainable pathway to the future for them.”

Scania’s stand at the MINExpo fair (West hall, 10751) is dominated by a R 620 10×4 mining truck that is fully equipped with a sensor system for autonomous operation. It illustrates all the traits that Scania’s mining offer is based on: industry-leading payload efficiency, faster cycle times, low emissions, high safety standards and, at the end of the day, lower cost per transported tonne compared to other alternatives.

“The global mining industry is in a transformation process right now, just like so many other sectors,” says Ekstedt. “Our solutions regarding autonomy and electrification are on the brink of a breakthrough in agile mining. Until it really takes off we also offer the industry’s most sustainable and efficient solutions: the autonomous truck we have on display at MINExpo is a perfect illustration of our capabilities.”

Scania’s background as a world-leading provider of transport solutions and as part of the TRATON Group is the foundation of its customer-oriented offers. Vast resources make for its strong presence (some 12,000 Scania mining trucks are operational right now) and its importance for the mining industry.

“Being successful in the mining industry takes certain capabilities for suppliers like us,” says Ekstedt. “But rest assured that with our long experience and our willingness to spend on R&D, we are offering exactly what the industry needs. Basics must be in place, and on top of that we are at the forefront by offering sustainability and the very latest technology within autonomy and electrification for increased payload efficiency per head.”

SOURCE: Scania