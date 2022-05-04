Volvo Cars reports sales of 47,150 cars in April, share of electrified cars increased to 38.4%

Volvo Cars reports sales of 47,150 cars in April, down 24.8 per cent compared with the same month last year

In April Volvo Cars electrified Recharge models grew 18.7 cent compared with the same month in 2021 accounting for 38.4 per cent of total sales. The share of fully electric cars stood at 10 per cent.

For the January-April period, Volvo Cars’ sales reached 195,445 cars, down 21.3 per cent compared with the same period last year.

In April, Covid-19 lockdowns in eastern China impacted retail deliveries in China and added more challenges to already weakened global supply chains, resulting in additional loss of production.

As previously communicated at the end of the first quarter, Volvo Cars informed of a supplier shortage of a specific type of semi-conductor, which will impact production during the second quarter. The company considers this a temporary setback and expects the supply chain restraints related to semi-conductors to improve during the second half of the year.

European sales for April reached 19,822 cars, down 23.2 per cent compared with the same month last year. Volvo’s electrified Recharge sales accounted for 51.4 per cent of the total sales in the region during the month.

Volvo Cars’ US sales for the month reached 10,022 cars, down 9.2 per cent compared with April last year, with Recharge models making up 44.1 per cent of the total sales.

China sales declined 47.8 per cent in April to 8,579 cars compared to the same month last year.

Volvo’s top selling model for the month was the XC60 with sales of 14,952 cars (2021: 17,925 units), followed by the XC40 at 13,876 cars (2021: 19,833) and the XC90 at 8,208 cars (2021: 9,371 units).



April January- April 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Europe 19,822 25,816 -23.2% 84,979 113,366 -25% Recharge 10,197 10,192 -6.6% 44,307 46,754 -5.2% – Plug-in hybrid 7,465 9,698 -23% 33,983 42,439 -19.9% – Fully electric 2,732 1,214 125% 10,324 10,324 139.3% China 8,579 16,435 -47.8% 44,277 61,677 -28.2% Recharge 677 684 -1% 3,820 2,625 45.5% – Plug-in hybrid 487 648 -24.8% 3,195 2,425 31.8% – Fully electric 190 36 427.8% 625 200 212.5% US 10,022 11,036 -9.2% 32,779 38,275 -14.4% Recharge 4,421 1,729 155.7% 10,439 4,850 115.2% – Plug-in hybrid 3,628 1,396 159.9% 7,988 4,197 90.3% – Fully electric 793 333 138.1% 2,451 653 275.3% Other 8,727 9,437 -7.5% 33,410 35,104 -4.8% Recharge 2,802 1,926 45.5% 9,305 7,576 22.8% – Plug-in hybrid 1,808 1,823 -0.8% 6,275 7,443 -15.7% – Fully electric 994 103 865% 3,030 133 2178.2% Total 47,150 62,724 -24.8% 195,445 248,422 -21.3% Recharge 18,097 15,251 18.7% 67,871 61,805 9.8% – Plug-in hybrid 13,388 13,565 -1.3% 51,441 56,504 -9% – Fully electric 4,709 1,686 179.3% 16,430 5,301 209.9%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars