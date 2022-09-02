Volvo Cars reports sales of 43,666 cars in August

Volvo Cars today reported sales of 43,666 cars in August, down 4.6 per cent compared with the same month last year

Volvo Cars today reported sales of 43,666 cars in August, down 4.6 per cent compared with the same month last year. Overall underlying demand for the company’s cars remains robust, especially for its Recharge range of pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars.

The company’s line of Recharge models represented 21.9 per cent of the sales last month, with fully electric vehicles accounting for 5.7 per cent of sales.

The positive trend in production continued into August, however the pace of normalisation was affected by power cuts and Covid-19 outbreaks in China. In addition, lack of availability of components, notably semiconductors, continues to influence manufacturing output, which impacted Volvo Cars’ retail deliveries during the month.

European sales for August reached 10,995, down 15.8 per cent compared with the same month last year. Sales of Recharge cars accounted for 48 per cent of the total sales in the region during the month.

Volvo Cars’ US sales for the month reached 8,136 cars, down 23.9 per cent compared with August last year, with Recharge models making up 16.9 per cent of the total sales.

China sales went up by 31 per cent in August to 17,179 cars compared to the same month last year.

Volvo Cars’ top selling model for the month was the XC60 with sales of 16,161 cars (2021: 14,972 units), followed by the XC40 at 9,766 cars (2021: 11,716) and the XC90 at 7,678 cars (2021: 8,023 units).

August January – August 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Europe 10,995 13,052 -15.8% 146,658 202,282 -27.5% Recharge 5,223 6,135 -14.9% 70,113 83,968 -16.5% – Plug-in hybrid 3,769 5,368 -29.8% 54,611 74,891 -27.1% – Fully electric 1,454 767 89.6% 15,502 9,077 70.8% China 17,179 13,112 31.0% 102,899 122,914 -16.3% Recharge 1,337 1,100 21.5% 7,194 6,345 13.4% – Plug-in hybrid 845 1,048 -19.4% 5,474 5,972 -8.3% – Fully electric 492 52 846.2% 1,720 373 361.1% US 8,136 10,686 -23.9% 65,589 86,015 -23.7% Recharge 1,380 1,980 -30.3% 18,246 14,329 27.3% – Plug-in hybrid 1,174 1,272 -7.7% 14,135 10,394 36.0% – Fully electric 206 708 -70.9% 4,111 3,935 4.5% Other 7,356 8,936 -17.7% 64,485 72,215 -10.7% Recharge 1,642 1,847 -11.1% 17,586 14,740 19.3% – Plug-in hybrid 1,300 1,730 -24.9% 12,622 14,336 -12.0% – Fully electric 342 117 192.3% 4,964 404 1128.7% Total 43,666 45,786 -4.6% 379,631 483,426 -21.5% Recharge 9,582 11,062 -13.4% 113,139 119,382 -5.2% – Plug-in hybrid 7,088 9,418 -24.7% 86,842 105,593 -17.8% – Fully electric 2,494 1,644 51.7% 26,297 13,789 90.7%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars