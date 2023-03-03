Volvo Cars reports global sales of 51,286 in February

Volvo Cars report sales of 51,286 cars in February, up 22 per cent compared to the same month last year and a record for the month of February

Volvo Cars report sales of 51,286 cars in February, up 22 per cent compared to the same month last year and a record for the month of February. The sales growth was led by the company’s Recharge line up of fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars.

Sales of Volvo Cars’ Recharge models made up 40 per cent of all Volvo cars sold globally during the month. The company’s fully electric car sales increased by 187 per cent compared with the same month last year and comprised 19 per cent of the total sales in February.

The US reported a solid performance with sales 38 per cent higher than February last year to 8,560 cars sold. The increase was led by Volvo’s SUV range but also due to sales in February last year were negatively affected by lower production on the back of supply chain constraints. The share of Recharge cars reached 29 per cent during the month.

China sales reached 13,066 cars, up 50 per cent compared with February last year. The strong growth was partially due to the timing of the Lunar New Year that affected sales in February 2022. Recharge models accounted for 9 per cent of the total sales for the month.

European sales for February reached 21,278 cars, up 9 per cent compared with the same period last year. The share of Recharge cars reached 64 per cent.

In February, Volvo’s XC60 was the top selling model with sales reaching 16,088 cars (2022: 13,503), followed by the XC40, with total sales at 15,398 cars (2022: 12,611 units), and XC90 at 7,114 cars (2022: 5,582 units).

February January- February 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Europe 21,278 19,512 9% 42,714 38,203 12% Recharge 13,698 9,894 38% 26,518 19,820 34% – Plug-in hybrid 6,983 7,684 -9% 14,466 15,624 -7% – Fully electric 6,715 2,210 204% 12,052 4,196 187% China 13,066 8,691 50% 24,849 23,320 7% Recharge 1130 682 66% 2,388 1,829 31% – Plug-in hybrid 958 618 55% 1,897 1,657 15% – Fully electric 172 64 167% 491 172 186% US 8,560 6,219 38% 16,253 13,329 22% Recharge 2,436 1,680 45% 4,806 3,588 34% – Plug-in hybrid 1,463 1,124 30% 3,062 2,604 18% – Fully electric 973 556 75% 1744 984 77% Other 8,382 7,645 10% 15,990 14,776 8% Recharge 3,414 1,609 112% 6,708 3,699 81% – Plug-in hybrid 1,700 1,101 54% 3,547 2,586 37% – Fully electric 1714 508 237% 3,161 1,113 184% Total 51,286 42,067 22% 99,806 89,628 11% Recharge 20,678 13,865 49% 40,420 28,936 40% – Plug-in hybrid 11,104 10,527 6% 22,972 22,471 2% – Fully electric 9,574 3,338 187% 17,448 6,465 170%

SOURCE: Volvo Cars