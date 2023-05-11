Volvo Cars adjusts start of production timing for Volvo EX90

The Volvo EX90 is a very exciting and important car for Volvo Cars, representing the start of a new era for the company and introduces a new generation of technology – hardware and software

Demand for the Volvo EX90 remains high and to ensure a high-quality introduction of the car and to maximise customer benefit from its technology from day 1, Volvo Cars needs additional time in software development and testing and is adjusting the planned start of production timing. Production is now expected to begin in H1 2024.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars