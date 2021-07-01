Volvo Car USA June sales mark 13 consecutive months of growth

Volvo Car USA posted a June sales result of 12,258 cars sold, up 18 percent over 2020, representing 13 consecutive months of year-over-year growth and 12 consecutive months of double-digit growth for Volvo Car USA

Volvo Car USA posted a June sales result of 12,258 cars sold, up 18 percent over 2020, representing 13 consecutive months of year-over-year growth and 12 consecutive months of double-digit growth for Volvo Car USA. Year-to-date the brand’s sales are up 47.4 percent, an increase of 20,499 cars sold in the same period last year.

The brand’s share of Recharge models – vehicles with fully electric or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains – increased to 51.1 percent of sales in the state of California. Recharge models nationally represented 20.2 percent of total June sales in the United States.

The Volvo Cars Americas region achieved an overall sales increase of 23.6 percent year-over-year with 20.9 percent growth in Canada and 95.7 percent growth in Latin America. Notably, Volvo Car Brazil hit 100 percent Recharge sales for June.

“Last month we hit an exciting milestone in our journey to transform Volvo Cars into a pure electric premium car company by 2030, with Recharge models representing more than half of our sales mix in California,” said Anders Gustafsson, Senior Vice President, Volvo Car Americas and President and CEO, Volvo Car USA. “With over a full year of consecutive sales growth at Volvo Car USA, we remain confident that our strategy for the future is the right one.”

SOURCE: Volvo Cars