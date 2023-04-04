Volta Trucks partners with Qover and Helvetia International Automotive for Truck as a Service insurance

Volta Trucks appoints Qover as global embedded insurance orchestrator for the all-electric fleet insurance programme

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive all-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has confirmed a partnership with Qover and Helvetia International Automotive to provide their customers with all-electric fleet insurance.

The specialised insurance cover for Volta Trucks’ customers will be managed by Qover, Europe’s leading insurtech for orchestrating embedded insurance, and insured by Helvetia International Automotive, a division of the S&P A+ rated Swiss insurance company with over 160 years of insurance experience.

Volta Trucks’ customers will be offered tailored motor insurance, through Qover and Helvetia, with bespoke, adjustable cover levels based on each fleet-use case. This is delivered by a simple and seamless end-user experience, supported by digital tools, from quote to subscription and claim, with any repair work undertaken by Volta Trucks’ own high-quality repair experts within the manufacturer’s network.

The partnership between Volta Trucks and Qover will be available to all customers in Volta Trucks’ launch markets across the EU and in the UK. Helvetia insurance products will be available to customers in the initial European countries: in France, Spain, Germany and Netherlands. Other countries across Europe and Scandinavia will follow in due course.

The provision of insurance is a key component of Volta Trucks’ Truck as a Service offer. It de-risks and accelerates the adoption of electric commercial vehicles for Fleet Operators by delivering a frictionless and hassle-free way to electrify their fleets. Truck as a Service supports every step of the electrification migration by offering affordable access to an all-electric Volta Zero vehicle, and all its servicing, maintenance, insurance and training requirements, maximising the uptime and operational efficiency of the vehicle.

Commenting on the partnership, Chief Fleet Solutions Officer of Volta Trucks, Casper Norden, said;

“The partnership between Volta Trucks, Qover and Helvetia breaks new ground for the commercial vehicle industry as an important part of our Truck as a Service offer. Through our close customer engagement, we know that traditional insurers sometimes don’t understand the differences and opportunities of an all-electric truck versus the legacy internal combustion-engine vehicle they’re used to insuring. The partnership with Qover and Helvetia resolves this issue and is yet another example of how Volta Trucks is supporting our customers on their accelerated journey to sustainable and zero-tailpipe emission operations.” “From an insurance standpoint, Volta Trucks’ emphasis on safety in their product design is particularly interesting. Through this partnership, we see the potential to develop enhanced insurance programmes that leverage telematics data from Volta Trucks’ vehicles to further enhance the safety of their customers and other road users. While Volta Trucks and Qover operate as orchestrators in their respective industries, our shared values enable us to form a strong pan-European partnership,” said Quentin Colmant, CEO and Co-founder of Qover.

Tilo Schroiff, Head of Helvetia International Automotive, said:

“The partnership of Helvetia International Automotive and Volta Trucks is a perfect symbiosis and the answer to the ongoing and dynamic disruption in the automotive industry and society. We are innovative, electric, 100% digital and support the journey towards sustainable better mobility.”

SOURCE: Volta Trucks