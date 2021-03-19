Volta Trucks launches its latest customer and media website, reflecting its people-focused approach to decarbonising logistics

Volta Trucks, the leading full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer, has launched its latest customer and media website, as it transitions from a start-up and the launch of the Volta Zero, to a scale-up company with Pilot Fleet vehicles being evaluated by customers on European roads later this year. The new website reflects the people-focused approach Volta Trucks is taking to decarbonise urban logistics, and thus creating a better environment for city-centre populations.

The new English and French language websites give insights into the Volta Trucks brand pillars of Sustainability, Safety and Truck as a Service, including an immersive 360-degree experience of the cab environment. This clearly shows how the Volta Zero will exceed the recently launched Transport for London five-star Direct Vision Standard. The product pages also give an in-depth understanding and technical specification of the Volta Zero. The Media website and careers pages remain, with numerous new roles advertised as the company expands and searches for the next generation of electrification engineers and commercial experts.

Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks, Rob Fowler, said;

“At Volta Trucks, we are building electric commercial vehicles for the zero-emission, sustainable cities that we see being introduced around the world all the time. And we are a people-focused business, concentrating on making vulnerable road users safer, improving the air quality that city dwellers breathe, while improving the working environments of truck drivers, and supporting fleet operators to be more efficient, sustainable, and profitable. People are at the heart of everything we do. Our website is our company’s online shop window and I’m delighted to see it perfectly reflect our place in society, accelerating change towards a decarbonised future.”

SOURCE: Volta Trucks