Volta Trucks confirms the German debut of the full-electric Volta Zero

Following the recent announcement of the Volta Zero’s Italian introduction, Volta Trucks has confirmed that the world’s first purpose-built full electric 16 tonne commercial vehicle will also make its customer debut in Germany from 14 to 25 June, in Munich and Frankfurt. This follows successful French and Spanish events where over 600 individual customer demonstrations of the Volta Zero have taken place and concludes the first stage of its mainland European customer tour.

The Volta Zero will be displayed in Munich in conjunction with Volta Trucks customer, Petit Forestier, and in Frankfurt with partner, DB Schenker. Interested customers can book a demonstration of the Volta Zero at www.voltatrucks.com/de

Following the German roadshow, the full-electric Volta Zero will make its global public debut at the Innovation and Technology in Logistics live event, ITT Hub, at Farnborough International Exhibition Centre in the UK from 30 June to 1 July.

Business Development Director of Volta Trucks, Carla Detrieux, said;;

“I’m delighted at the customer reception that the Volta Zero has received across Europe. Its zero-emission full- electric powertrain supports customer’s decarbonisation and sustainability ambitions, and our ground-up approach to design without the legacy constraints of the internal combustion engine helps us deliver a safer and more comfortable working environment for drivers. When combined with our Truck as a Service offer, fleet operators can deliver safety, sustainability, and profitability in their operations. I’m looking forward to introducing the Volta Zero to our German customers and showing them how it can seamlessly integrate into their operations.”

SOURCE: Volta Trucks