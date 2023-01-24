Volta Trucks announces first production orders of over 300 vehicles and more than €85 million of associated revenue

Volta Trucks secures more than €85 million of anticipated revenue from confirmed orders of full-electric Volta Zeros for 2023 delivery

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has announced a strong start to 2023 by confirming customer production orders for the first 300 manufacturing slots of its full-electric Volta Zero, with an associated revenue of more than €85 million.

Series production Volta Zeros are due to start rolling off the line of the company’s contract manufacturing facility in Steyr, Austria, in early Q2 2023, with the plant ready to meet the strong customer demand for its purpose-built full-electric medium duty urban delivery truck.

“Volta Trucks has made important progress in the first few weeks of 2023, confirming more than 300 customer truck orders for the first vehicles off our production line in Austria. This covers a meaningful portion of our 2023 production targets, before customers have pilot tested the vehicles. This is a major achievement and demonstrates the compelling features of the Volta Zero and the trust that our customers have in our ability to deliver,” said Essa Al-Saleh, Chief Executive Officer of Volta Trucks. “Volta Trucks is poised for a successful first year of sales and production. We are confident and focused on delivering on our strategic ambitions and purpose to decarbonise and improve the safety of city-centres,” he concluded.

SOURCE: Volta Trucks