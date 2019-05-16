Volkswagen’s incubator programme: six start-ups move into the Gläserne Manufaktur

Six new start-ups have been decided on for the founders programme in the Future Mobility Incubator at the Gläserne Manufaktur in Dresden. The winners of the final pitch were the following start-ups: AVILOO from Vienna, Kopernikus from Berlin, NAVENTIK from Chemnitz, Visualix from Berlin, home-IX UG from Stuttgart and LiGenium from Chemnitz. They will start work in the Gläserne Manufaktur in mid May 2019, where they will be able to develop their ideas for market readiness with the support of Volkswagen and the business development team of Saxony’s capital, Dresden. 114 start-ups entered the fourth founders class competition.

At the end, the eleven teams presented their innovative ideas for future mobility, five of which won over the jury of eight experts at the start-up-pitch. A further start-up (LiGenium) was selected specifically for a site logistics project related to the Incubator.

The winners will develop diagnosis solutions for batteries, new vehicle navigation systems, innovative image processing, smart-home solutions for cars, and retrofit kits for autonomous driving. “We were very impressed by the wide range of ideas. We intend to develop the ideas for new mobility solutions from mid-May and prepare them for the market with our experts in Wolfsburg, Berlin and Dresden, and also the state capital of Dresden”, stated Marco Weiß, head of Future Mobility & Innovation at the Gläserne Manufaktur.

“The new founders class in the Future Mobility Incubator will enhance Dresden’s profile as a founder’s location in the high-tech sector and amplify its magnetic attraction. We are sending a strong signal from Dresden to founders and investors throughout the world”, says Dr Robert Franke, head of the Office for Economic Development of the City of Dresden.

The start-ups in detail:

AVILOO from Vienna: Aviloo is in the process of developing a diagnosis system for batteries for electric vehicles. The health status of the battery can be assessed quickly and cheaply during a short test drive. By doing so, the founders aim to provide a basis for stable resale prices for electric vehicles.

https://aviloo.com

home-iX from Stuttgart: The B2B start-up specialises in smart living solutions. Its platform means that industries and companies, such as car manufacturers, can be involved in networked life and the Internet of Things. Furthermore, home-iX makes smart ecosystems compatible with one another (smart home, smart energy, smart services). This is done by using an integration platform based on artificial intelligence and a uniform interface for existing digital ecosystems.

https://home-ix.com

Kopernikus from Berlin: Kopernikus develops solutions for automated driving. Its mission: to complement today’s production vehicles with a range of automated driving functions as quickly as possible. They aim to achieve this by bundling global self-driving software solutions onto one platform. The technology is manufacturer-specific, the software is adapted to the vehicle models and local conditions.

The first usable solution is Kopernikus’ own development and is based on artificial intelligence. It is paving the way to fully autonomous vehicles: Kopernikus is already capable of enabling cars to drive autonomously on private premises – for example on factory premises, for loading or in workshops.

https://www.kopernikusauto.com

LiGenium from Chemnitz: LiGenium develops, manufactures and sells machine elements, machines and complete systems using renewable materials. The start-up uses high-quality wood-based materials for light, robust and environmentally friendly applications in conveyor technology, including modular loading systems for the automotive industry.

https://www.ligenium.de

NAVENTIK from Chemnitz: Naventik is active in satellite navigation for highly automated and autonomous driving. Its goal is to overcome the technological boundaries of traditional satellite navigation receivers and to guarantee precise localisation in urban areas through innovative software algorithms.

https://www.naventik.de

Visualix from Berlin: Visualix is an expert in image processing. It enables mapping and localisation on standard smartphones accurate to the centimetre.

https://www.visualix.com

Note: A clip to the current Start-up Class #4 is available via https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQv3h3Q9EX4

The Incubator in Dresden is aimed at students and researchers interested in establishing new projects. Each start-up receives financial support of up to €15,000 as part of the Incubator programme. The Incubator has been around since August 2017. The Gläserne Manufaktur offers the following support as part of the start-up programme:

Support from experts, for instance, from the SpinLab (the HHL Accelerator programme of the HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management)

An attractive working environment in the Gläserne Manufaktur

IT infrastructure

Contact with researchers, developers and decision-makers at Volkswagen

Project management

Proximity to the start-up scene along with financial and personal support from the state capital, Dresden, for accommodation.

