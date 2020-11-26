Volkswagen: Zero local emissions: Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake available with plug-in hybrid drive from 26 November

Volkswagen’s hybrid offensive is gaining even more momentum: the new Arteon and Arteon Shooting Brake are already available as plug-in hybrid models. Prices in Germany start from EUR 51,064.37 for the Arteon eHybrid with a hatchback and from EUR 51,927.06 for the Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid. The avant-garde Volkswagen models impress in the business class segment with their own unique style and a high level of efficiency. Thanks to electric ranges of up to 59 kilometres (hatchback) and 57 kilometres (Shooting Brake), their drivers can achieve zero local emissions for the majority of their day-to-day trips.

The electric ranges of both Volkswagens are ideally tailored to the typical usage habits of the modern driver. Taking Germany as an example: according to a study published by the Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure, 95 percent of all daily car journeys are shorter than 50 kilometres. As such, the majority of trips in Europe’s most populated country could be completed using the electric drive in the Arteon eHybrid and Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid.

Zero local emissions at speeds up to 130 km/h: When using the electric motor – and therefore emitting zero local emissions – the two new Arteon models can drive at speeds up to 130 km/h. At higher speeds, the efficient four-cylinder TSI engine (turbocharged petrol engine) is activated on top.

A range of over 900 kilometres: Over medium to long distances, the electric motor helps to reduce the TSI’s consumption as the hybrid system enables the petrol engine to be completely switched off on a recurrent basis. The energy required to provide electric support is recovered using brake energy recuperation during the journey. If the new Volkswagens start their journey with a fully charged (from a socket) lithium-ion battery and a full tank of fuel, they can achieve high combined ranges of more than 900 kilometres.

Fun behind the wheel thanks to electric booster: System power of 160 kW (218 PS) and system torque of 400 Nm create a superior driving performance. Both Arteon models accelerate from 0–100 km/h in just 7.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 222 km/h. However, it is the day-to-day performance that makes the difference: As soon as the vehicle is started, the electric motor delivers a high level of torque straight away; in conjunction with the TSI, it also acts like an electric booster. The plug-in hybrid system is also extremely quiet.

eHybrid available as “Elegance” and “R-Line”: The Arteon eHybrid and Arteon Shooting Brake will be offered in the two premium specification packages, Elegance and R-Line. Elegance offers an emphatically sophisticated configuration, while R-Line focuses on dynamics. On the outside, both packages feature their own individual 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights including Light Assist (automatic main-beam control), dynamic turn signal in the LED tail light clusters, and individual front aprons.

Alcantara, leather, genuine wood and chic metals: On the inside, the standard equipment is enhanced by seat covers in Alcantara/leather, genuine wood (Elegance) or metal applications (R-Line), aluminium-look pedal caps, and touch islands on the leather multifunction steering wheel. What is more, both specification packages leave the factory with details including driving profile selection, seat heating in the front, and a front and rear parking aid (Park Assist).

Assisted and connected: In general, every Arteon is also equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control ACC, Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist, Dynamic Road Sign Display, and progressive steering that is as sporty as it is comfortable. The standard interior equipment package comes with Digital Cockpit Pro (digital instruments), an 8.0-inch Infotainment system with a navigation function (Discover Media) and DAB+ (digital radio) and illuminated touch sliders for the electronically controlled automatic air conditioner.

