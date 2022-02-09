Volkswagen to electrify South by Southwest with North American debut of ID. Buzz

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz, an electric reimagining of the brand’s iconic Microbus, will make its first-ever public appearance at SXSW, from March 11-20, 2022

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz, an electric reimagining of the brand’s iconic Microbus, will make its first-ever public appearance at SXSW, from March 11-20, 2022. To celebrate the first outing of the electric vehicle (EV), Volkswagen will host various “Buzz Stops” throughout the city of Austin, Texas, where attendees of SXSW and locals can experience a coming chapter in the brand’s future. The ID. Buzz appearances are part of a larger three-year sponsorship agreement among Volkswagen and SXSW.

For the duration of the SXSW conference, European-market ID. Buzz vehicles will frequent two stations near the Austin Convention Center, delivering information and entertainment to those nearby.

“The VW Microbus has been emblematic of cultural ideals that have inspired change and driven progress, both in the U.S. and globally,” said Scott Keogh, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America. “South by Southwest’s commitment to innovation and technology, coupled with its access to culture and creativity makes it the perfect venue for the ID. Buzz to make its first-ever public appearance. We’re excited to bring the ID. Buzz to Austin and showcase the innovation packed into this newest member of our EV lineup.”

Taking cues from the DNA of the iconic Type 2 Microbus, the ID. Buzz will deliver an agile and dynamic driving experience. Riding atop Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electric Drive Matrix (MEB) platform, it will offer maximum cargo space on a minimal footprint.

“Volkswagen is taking the lead in electromobility in a transformative way and the debut of ID. Buzz at South by Southwest is another exciting example of our progress,” said Keogh. “We have accelerated the transformation to electromobility in the U.S. and we plan to continue leading this charge.”

This step forward in the brand’s electrification efforts builds later this year, with all North American ID.4 EVs shifting to assembly in Chattanooga, TN, a move that will support more than 4,000 American jobs in the area.

“SXSW brings the world’s creative professionals together and we’re thrilled to welcome Volkswagen to our event over the next three years,” said Roland Swenson, Co-founder and CEO of SXSW. “We’re particularly excited to have the opportunity to highlight their dedication to ingenuity in the fast-moving field of EV in the form of the iconic VW bus. We look forward to sharing the full Volkswagen experience with our attendees in Austin next month.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen