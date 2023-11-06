Volkswagen: The all-new Tiguan is now available to order in Europe

The third generation of the compact SUV has been developed and designed from scratch

Pre-sales for the all-new Tiguan start in Europe today. The third generation of the Volkswagen SUV has been completely redesigned and improved in all areas: new hybrid drives with an all-electric range of around 100 km make this SUV more efficient than ever before. A new and consistently intuitive cockpit landscape brings even more digital services and apps on board. The latest Park Assist generation automates driving into and out of parking spaces. The new adaptive running gear DCC Pro optimises comfort and dynamics. Features like the pneumatic massage function for the front seats and the new IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights have been derived from the premium Touareg model. The basic version of the Tiguan with a 96 kW (130 PS) 48 V mild hybrid drive will be available at prices starting from 36,600 euros (in Germany).

New design. The confident design is typically Tiguan and typically Volkswagen but still completely new. A distinctive feature is the higher, more powerful-looking front end. The standard LED headlights are integrated here. In-between, a glass-covered horizontal bar with an optionally integrated LED strip replaces the traditional radiator grille. The Tiguan is optionally available with the new IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights05; this high-tech lighting system with 38,400 multi-pixel LEDs has been derived from the Touareg. The cleanly designed front highlights the fact that the drag coefficient has improved from 0.33 to 0.28. Athletic shoulder sections above the wheel housings dominate the silhouette. The wheels are up to 20-inch in size. A horizontal LED strip between the tail light clusters emphasises the width of the Tiguan’s new rear end.

Modern cockpit design, based on customer feedback. Volkswagen has also completely redesigned the interior of the Tiguan. With its high-quality materials and high finish standard, it breaks down conventional class boundaries. In addition, the components of the latest modular infotainment matrix (MIB4) are merged on board to create a clearly designed and closely integrated cockpit landscape that is intuitive to operate. The modules include the new Digital Cockpit (digital instruments with anti-reflective coating in tablet landscape format), a large infotainment screen with a completely new menu structure and graphics (standard display: 28.5 x 16.0 cm or 12.9 inches, optionally 33.2 x 18.5 cm or 15 inches), a new head-up display05 (information projected on the windscreen) and a new multifunction driving experience switch with an integrated OLED display. The new IDA voice assistant05 can be used to easily operate countless vehicle functions using natural language (such as navigation or air conditioning) or even ask general questions to be answered from the internet.

Efficient drive systems – eHybrid, eTSI, TSI and TDI. The all-new Tiguan will be available with eight different mild hybrid (eTSI), plug-in hybrid (eHybrid), turbocharged petrol (TSI) and turbocharged diesel (TDI) drives. Two new 48 V mild hybrid drives will be available to order straight away; the eTSI drives deliver an output of 96 kW (130 PS)01 and 110 kW (150 PS)02 and have automatic Active Cylinder Management (ACT). Both Tiguan eTSI variants combine their high efficiency with excellent moving-off performance. The new Tiguan can also be configured with a TDI engine delivering 110 kW (150 PS)03 directly from the launch. The other drive versions will be introduced in 2024. These include the newly developed plug-in hybrid drives04 for the Tiguan with an all-electric range of around 100 km. Thanks to the long electric range and a new DC quick-charging function with up to 50 kW, the eHybrid SUV becomes an electric car in everyday use. All Tiguan models are equipped with an automatic direct shift gearbox (DSG) as standard.

Seats for long journeys. The new optional ergoActive Plus seats with pneumatic four-way lumbar adjustment and a pneumatic 10-chamber pressure massage function are a perfect match for the high-quality character of this SUV. In addition, the seat heating and seat ventilation can be activated automatically – depending on the outside temperature.

The equipment versions at a glance:

Tiguan is the basic version. All four equipment versions are available at the start of pre-sales: Tiguan06, Life06, Elegance06 and R-Line06. The basic Tiguan version is already equipped with standard details such as the new Digital Cockpit, 32.8 cm (12.9-inch) infotainment system, driving experience switch, Car2X warning system, additional centre airbag (front) and side airbags at the rear, one-zone Climatronic (automatic climate control), USB-C ports with 45-watt charging capacity (front), black roof rails and standard assist systems such as Side Assist (lane change assist), Front Assist (emergency braking system), Lane Assist (lane departure warning), Rear View (rear view camera system) and Dynamic Road Sign Display. Also standard are LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels.

Life is the middle version. The Tiguan Life includes the following additional features: three-zone Climatronic (Air Care), comfort seats in the front, variable luggage compartment floor, Park Assist Plus (parking assistant), ACC (adaptive cruise control), Light Assist (main-beam control), App Connect (wireless Apple and Android integration), electrically folding exterior mirrors, side surround lighting (illuminated door handles and motif projection from the exterior mirror housings) and 17-inch Venezia alloy wheels.

Elegance and R-Line are the top versions. Compared with Life, the Elegance and R-Line versions have additional equipment details such as LED Plus headlights including a horizontal LED strip at the front and rear, a background lighting package with three light zones and 30 colours, as well as ergoActive front seats with massage function. The Tiguan Elegance is also equipped with an electrically opening and closing boot lid (incl. Easy Open function by foot gesture), Park Assist Plus with memory function, silver-coloured roof rails, seat covers in elegant microfleece, acoustic windows with tinted glass in the rear, a winter package (including seat heating and heated washer nozzles) and 18-inch alloy wheels (Napoli design). In contrast, the Tiguan R-Line is characterised by additional features such as bumpers, roof spoiler and side panels in the R-Line design and a specific R-Line interior with sports seats and 19-inch alloy wheels (Coventry design). The Tiguan R-Line can also be customised with a Black Style Package. Among other things, this includes black 19-inch alloy wheels and black gloss window strips and exterior mirror housings.

SOURCE: Volkswagen