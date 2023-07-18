Volkswagen: The all-new Passat Variant on final test drives

The all-new Passat Variant will celebrate its world premiere at the end of August and Volkswagen is now publishing the first advance details of the next Passat generation. The new model is equipped with a host of innovations such as an intuitive display and operating concept, a high-quality interior, a new adaptive chassis control system, premium-class seats and plug-in hybrid drives with electric ranges of up to 100 kilometres. The all-new Passat Variant will be launched in the first quarter of 2024. It is the ninth generation of one of the world’s most successful mid-sized cars, with over 50 years of history and more than 30 million units sold.