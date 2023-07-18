Volkswagen: The all-new Passat Variant on final test drives

The all-new Passat Variant will celebrate its world premiere at the end of August and Volkswagen is now publishing the first advance details of the next Passat generation. The new model is equipped with a host of innovations such as an intuitive display and operating concept, a high-quality interior, a new adaptive chassis control system, premium-class seats and plug-in hybrid drives with electric ranges of up to 100 kilometres. The all-new Passat Variant will be launched in the first quarter of 2024. It is the ninth generation of one of the world’s most successful mid-sized cars, with over 50 years of history and more than 30 million units sold.
When designing the all-new Passat Variant, Volkswagen fully exploited the potential of the modular transverse matrix in its new development stage – MQB evo for short. Kai Grünitz, Member of the Brand Board of Management responsible for Development: “With the all-new Passat, we have placed great importance on high ride and travel comfort that customers will feel immediately. Among other things, this is ensured by the longer wheelbase and the new adaptive chassis control with two-valve shock absorbers. At the same time, our new display and operating concept is very intuitive. Climate-controlled massage seats illustrate our premium standard in the interior.”
Interior architecture has been redesigned based on a new concept. Thanks to high-grade materials and effective noise insulation, the overall quality and comfort are taken to a new level. ergoActive front seats will be available as an option. These feature electrical adjustment (up to 14-way, depending on model and equipment) as well as differently configured massage and air conditioning functions.
New display and operating concept. The new interior architecture of the Passat Variant systematically implements feedback from Volkswagen customers with the goal of making operation as intuitive as possible. The Passat Variant will therefore be launched with a newly developed cockpit and new infotainment system. The new standard infotainment display measures 32 cm (12.9 inches). There will also be a new 38 cm (15-inch) display as an option or depending on equipment. Backlit touch sliders are located underneath the infotainment system display and are used to adjust functions such as the interior temperature and volume. Volkswagen will also optionally offer a new head-up display that projects the information onto the windscreen and thus into the virtual space in front of the vehicle. In addition, the multifunction steering wheel has buttons again – to make operation even easier.
More space in the rear. The all-new Passat Variant is much larger than its predecessor. The new length (14 centimetres more) increases legroom by another 5 centimetres. The luggage compartment capacity is also increased by 40 litres to 690 litres (when loaded up to the height of the rear seat backrests), and even by 140 litres to 1920 litres when the rear bench seat is folded down.
New DCC Pro and integration of the Vehicle Dynamics Manager. Numerous individual measures improve the running gear of the new model: increased camber stiffness and greater lateral force steering of the four-link rear axle (increased rear axle stability and thus increased driving safety), a new electromechanical steering setup, modified anti-roll bars and shock absorbers, and adaptations for different wheel rims. The more direct steering ratio and longer wheelbase of the Passat Variant have an additional positive effect on the driving characteristics.
Volkswagen also offers a further developed generation of the adaptive chassis control for its bestseller: the optional DCC Pro with two-valve shock absorbers. This system continuously reacts to the road surface and driving situation while taking into account parameters such as steering, braking and acceleration manoeuvres. The ideal damping is calculated for each wheel and adjusted at the shock absorbers in fractions of a second. The driver has the option of adjusting the DCC to suit individual preferences – from very comfortable to very sporty. In other words: more comfort and more dynamics.
A Vehicle Dynamics Manager is also part of the standard equipment – an MQB system that celebrated its debut in the current Golf GTI. The system controls the functions of the electronic differential locks (XDS) and the lateral dynamics components of the controlled shock absorbers in the DCC Pro system. Thanks to the Vehicle Dynamics Manager, handling is made more neutral, stable, agile and precise by wheel-specific brake interventions and wheel-selective adjustment of the shock absorber hardness.
For powerful illumination of the road. In its premium specification packages, the Passat Variant will be offered with a new generation of IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights. These powerful headlights are flatter than the previous version and have a new high-performance main beam with a range of around 500 metres. At the rear, the new model has a continuous horizontal LED strip for the tail light clusters.
TDI, TSI, eTSI and eHybrid. Thanks to MQB evo, different drive types are possible for the all-new Passat Variant. It will be offered with turbodiesel engines (TDI), turbocharged petrol engines (TSI), mild hybrid turbocharged petrol engines (eTSI) and plug-in hybrid systems (eHybrid). The electric range of the new plug-in hybrid drives has been increased to up to 100 kilometres compared with the predecessors, depending on equipment. In addition, AC charging will be faster in all eHybrid versions, and DC charging will also be possible as standard for the first time.
