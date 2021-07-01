Volkswagen of America reports Q2 2021 sales results

Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Yr/Yr%
YTD 2021YTD 2020
Yr/Yr%
 Golf1,2071,1762.6%2,7842,51911%
 GTI2,4762,903-15%5,0915,667-10%
 Golf R4392-99%51,181-99.6%
 Jetta20,29515,97127%43,00937,36415%
 Passat6,8324,12066%11,36710,10113%
 Arteon1,68279711%2,7811,58576%
 ID.45,756N/AN/A6,230N/AN/A
 Taos4,939N/AN/A4,939N/AN/A
 Tiguan37,88825,31850%65,15347,49437%
 Atlas24,8519,565160%44,06923,84385%
 Atlas Cross Sport14,5266,756115%25,8287,885228%
 Total Atlas39,37716,321141%69,89731,728120%
 Discontinued   models* 642,935-98%1277,369-98%
 Total Car32,55328,29015%65,14765,779-1%
 Total SUV87,96741,643111%146,22679,22985%
 TOTAL 120,520
69,933
72%
211,373
145,008
46%

* Discontinued model sales include the Beetle, Beetle Convertible, e-Golf, CC, Golf SportWagen, Tiguan Limited and Touareg vehicles.

SOURCE: Volkswagen of America

