Volkswagen of America reports Q2 2021 sales results

Volkswagen of America Q2 2021 Sales
|Q2 2021
|Q2 2020
|Yr/Yr%
|YTD 2021
|YTD 2020
|Yr/Yr%
|Golf
|1,207
|1,176
|2.6%
|2,784
|2,519
|11%
|GTI
|2,476
|2,903
|-15%
|5,091
|5,667
|-10%
|Golf R
|4
|392
|-99%
|5
|1,181
|-99.6%
|Jetta
|20,295
|15,971
|27%
|43,009
|37,364
|15%
|Passat
|6,832
|4,120
|66%
|11,367
|10,101
|13%
|Arteon
|1,682
|797
|11%
|2,781
|1,585
|76%
|ID.4
|5,756
|N/A
|N/A
|6,230
|N/A
|N/A
|Taos
|4,939
|N/A
|N/A
|4,939
|N/A
|N/A
|Tiguan
|37,888
|25,318
|50%
|65,153
|47,494
|37%
|Atlas
|24,851
|9,565
|160%
|44,069
|23,843
|85%
|Atlas Cross Sport
|14,526
|6,756
|115%
|25,828
|7,885
|228%
|Total Atlas
|39,377
|16,321
|141%
|69,897
|31,728
|120%
|Discontinued models*
|64
|2,935
|-98%
|127
|7,369
|-98%
|Total Car
|32,553
|28,290
|15%
|65,147
|65,779
|-1%
|Total SUV
|87,967
|41,643
|111%
|146,226
|79,229
|85%
|TOTAL
|120,520
|69,933
|72%
|211,373
|145,008
|46%
* Discontinued model sales include the Beetle, Beetle Convertible, e-Golf, CC, Golf SportWagen, Tiguan Limited and Touareg vehicles.
SOURCE: Volkswagen of America