Volkswagen: Now available to order: the new Golf GTI

Digital, networked, sharper design and more active driving dynamics than ever before: with the new Golf GTI, Volkswagen again significantly raises the bar in the sporty compact class. The result is a Golf GTI that combines maximum dynamics with maximum comfort. The new GTI is available to order now. Prices in Germany start from 37,607.38 euros0203 (Golf GTI with 7-speed DSG dual clutch gearbox).

Things continue apace with the new Golf: following the sales launch of the new Golf GTE04 just a few days ago, the next flagship model of the Golf family is now also available – the new Golf GTI. This sporty model has enhanced the product portfolio since 1976. Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for Sales, explains: “For over four decades, the three letters GTI have stood for sporty driving pleasure and technology at the highest level. We thank our customers for 2.3 million Golf GTI sold. The new GTI is full of innovation. It too will set new standards and thrill our customers.”

Networked and with active driving dynamics. Like its predecessors, the latest version of the Golf GTI has also been equipped with groundbreaking technical features. The turbocharged engine now develops 180 kW / 245 PS, its torque is 370 Nm. The agility and sportiness has been perfected with the new, networked Vehicle Dynamics Manager. This higher-level control system centrally coordinates all electromechanical running gear functions. DCC running gear with variable shock absorbers is optionally available so that GTI drivers can choose their own very individual setup using the standard driving profile selection. The result is an even more precise driving experience.

Digital and innovative. The digital displays of the standard Digital Cockpit and infotainment system start up as soon as the doors are opened. Discover Media – including streaming and internet – is installed here as standard, while the 10-inch Discover Pro system is optionally available as the maximum specification level. A new and individual feature is the possibility of activating a custom GTI design. Here, the rev counter is displayed in the middle of the Digital Cockpit. The new standard background lighting bathes the displays and many other illuminated interior areas in a spectrum of 30 freely configurable colours.

Unmistakably GTI. Typical GTI details are also preserved in the new generation. The classic checked pattern has been given a new, fresh look, and now covers the also newly developed sports seats. The new Golf no longer has an ignition lock – this has been replaced by an Engine Start/Stop button (standard equipment), which is notable in that after the doors are opened, it pulses red until the engine is started. The three-spoke sports steering wheel of old has been transformed into a new multifunction leather sports steering wheel with touch controls and an optionally integrated Travel Assist button to permit assisted driving of the Golf up to speeds of 210 km/h.

The design of the new Golf GTI also matches its added driving dynamics. At the front, the wide air intakes, low-positioned standard LED headlights and unmistakable signature light on the radiator grille are particularly distinctive. The latter is illuminated for the first time by a narrow LED strip, which flows on the left and right into the headlight modules. At the rear, the roof spoiler, diffuser and two round tailpipes located at the outer sides are striking distinguishing features of the sporty GTI variant.

01. Golf GTI (180 kW / 245 PS, with 7-speed DSG dual clutch gearbox) – (NEDC) fuel consumption in l/100 km: urban 8.6, extra-urban 5.3, combined 6.5; CO 2 emissions in g/km (combined): 149; efficiency class: C

02. Germany, including 16 percent value added tax; valid until 31 December 2020

03. All equipment specifications are excerpts from the overall equipment; they apply to the German market

04. Golf GTE – (NEDC) fuel consumption l /100 km: combined 1.7; power consumption in kW/h/100 km: combined 12.4; combined CO 2 emissions in g/km: 38; efficiency class: A+

SOURCE: Volkswagen