Volkswagen Group more than doubles deliveries of all-electric vehicles in first half year

Major model offensive for battery-electric vehicles (BEV) is having an effect

The Volkswagen Group has continued its successful electric offensive in the first half of 2021. The following new BEV models were launched in this period: Volkswagen ID.4, Volkswagen ID.601, ŠKODA Enyaq iV, Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron, Audi e-tron GT02 and Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo. In total, 170,939 BEV models were delivered throughout the world up to the end of June, more than twice as many as in the prior-year period (+165.2 percent). After 59,948 BEV had been delivered to customers in the first quarter (+78.4 percent compared with the previous year), deliveries increased significantly, as planned, in the second quarter to 110,991 units (+259.7 percent compared with the previous year). In the course of the year, the BEV ramp-up will further accelerate thanks to the expanded model range. The Group has also consistently expanded its portfolio of PHEV models. This vehicle category benefits from considerable customer demand, too. In the first half of the year, a total of 171,300 PHEV were delivered, more than three times as many as in the prior-year period (+204.2 percent).

As regards BEV deliveries by regions, the Group’s home market of Europe was clearly in the lead in the first half year, with 128,078 vehicles (share: 74.9 percent). Here, the Group was the market leader, with a share of about 26 percent in BEV deliveries. In the USA, the Group handed over 18,514 BEV models to customers, corresponding to 10.8 percent of its worldwide BEV deliveries. Thus, the Group achieved a higher market share there with BEV, at about 9 percent, than in the overall market including conventionally powered vehicles. In China, 18,285 battery-electric vehicles were handed over to customers in the first half of 2021, accounting for 10.7 percent of the Group’s worldwide BEV deliveries.

The BEV model offensive of the core Volkswagen brand started in Europe last year with the ID.3. This model was followed this year by the ID.4 electric SUV, which was also launched in the USA and China in March. In addition, the ID.6, an electric SUV with up to 7 seats tailored specifically to meet the needs of Chinese customers, has been available in China since June. Christian Dahlheim said: “In the third quarter, we expect a significant boost to BEV deliveries in China thanks to the expanded Volkswagen ID. model range.”

Slightly more than half of the BEV deliveries throughout the world up to the end of June bore the logo of the core Volkswagen brand, which handed over 92,859 vehicles to customers (share: 54.3 percent). The premium brands Audi and Porsche followed with 32,775 vehicles (share: 19.2 percent) and 19,822 vehicles (share: 11.6 percent) respectively. ŠKODA delivered 17,697 BEV (share: 10.4 percent) and SEAT 6,172 (share: 3.6 percent).

The top five BEV models in the first half were:

Volkswagen ID.4 37,292 vehicles

Volkswagen ID.3 31,177 vehicles

Audi e-tron (incl. Sportback) 25,794 vehicles

Porsche Taycan (incl. Cross Turismo) 19,822 vehicles

Volkswagen e-up!03 17,890 vehicles

Volkswagen Group – deliveries of battery-electric vehicles (BEV) to customers

Deliveries to

customers by markets Q1

2021 Q1

2020 Change (%) Q2

2021 Q2

2020 Change (%) First half

2021 First half

2020 Change (%) Europe 43,752 29,139 +50.1 84,326 20,833 +304.8 128,078 49,972 +156.3 USA 6,828 2,293 +197.8 11,686 2,103 +455.7 18,514 4,396 +321.2 China 6,244 1,398 +346.6 12,041 7,303 +64.9 18,285 8,701 +110.1 Rest of world 3,124 775 +303.1 2,938 618 +375.4 6,062 1,393 +335.2 World 59,948 33,605 +78.4 110,991 30,857 +259.7 170,939 64,462 +165.2

Deliveries to

customers by brands Q1

2021 Q1

2020 Change (%) Q2

2021 Q2

2020 Change (%) First half

2021 First half

2020 Change (%) Volkswagen Passenger Cars 30,735 15,766 +94.9 62,124 17,115 +263.0 92,859 32,881 +182.4 Audi 14,583 11,458 +27.3 18,192 7,901 +130.2 32,775 19,359 +69.3 ŠKODA 2,455 3,222 -23.8 15,242 1,733 >500 17,697 4,955 +257.2 SEAT 2,217 1,427 +55.4 3,955 728 +443.3 6,172 2,155 +186.4 Porsche 9,072 1,391 >500 10,750 3,089 +248.0 19,822 4,480 +342.5 Volkswagen

Commercial Vehicles 687 279 +146.2 477 257 +85.6 1,164 536 +117.2 MAN 199 62 +221.0 251 34 >500 450 96 +368.8 Scania – – – – – – – – – Others* – – – – – – – – – Volkswagen Group 59,948 33,605 +78.4 110,991 30,857 +259.7 170,939 64,462 +165.2

*Others includes Bentley, Lamborghini and Bugatti

