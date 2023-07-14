Volkswagen Group increases all-electric deliveries by around 50 percent in the first half year

The Volkswagen Group increased its deliveries of all-electric vehicles (BEVs) by 48 percent year-on-year to 321,600 vehicles in the first half of the year.

Wolfsburg. The Volkswagen Group increased its deliveries of all-electric vehicles (BEVs) by 48 percent year-on-year to 321,600 vehicles in the first half of the year. The BEV share of total deliveries rose to 7.4 percent, up from 5.6 percent in the first six months of the previous year. The Group achieved the highest growth in Europe, where deliveries rose by 68 percent to 217,100 BEVs. Here, the Volkswagen Group is the market leader and gained market share. Significantly more customers of a Group brand took delivery of their all-electric vehicles in the USA, too. The increase here was 76 percent to 29,800 vehicles. In China, deliveries were around two percent below the previous year’s level at 62,400 BEVs in a particularly competitive market environment. Recently, however, the trend here has also been positive. Following a lower first quarter, 18 percent more BEVs were handed over to customers in the world’s largest automotive market in the second quarter than in the prior-year period. Worldwide, the increase in the second quarter was 53 percent to 180,600 vehicles (118,000), and the BEV share of total deliveries rose to 7.7 percent (6.0) in this period.

Around 68 percent of the Group’s BEV deliveries were in its home region of Europe, followed by China with 19 percent and the USA with nine percent. Four percent went to other markets. The Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand delivered 164,800 vehicles by the end of June, slightly more than half of all BEVs in the Group. It was followed by Audi with 75,600 vehicles (group share 24 percent), ŠKODA with 31,300 vehicles (group share 10 percent), SEAT/CUPRA with 18,900 vehicles (group share 6 percent), Porsche with 18,000 vehicles (group share 6 percent) and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles with 12,300 vehicles (group share 4 percent).

The most successful BEV models in the first half of 2023 were:

Volkswagen ID.4/ID.5 101,200

Volkswagen ID.301 49,800

Audi Q4 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 48,000

ŠKODA Enyaq iV (incl. Coupé) 31,300

Audi Q8 e-tron (incl. Sportback) 19,500