Volkswagen Group has redesigned its website for fleet customers

The Volkswagen Group has redesigned, www.volkswagenag.com/en/group/fleet-customer.html the website for national and international fleet managers, and integrated this theme in the Group’s overall online presence. The aim is to network information on fleet business with general information about the Group, thus offering fleet customers even more added value.
Apart from the standards included in the Group’s fleet customer contracts, the website also provides information of particular relevance to fleet managers’ day-to-day business. This includes current issues such as new testing procedures for fuel consumption and emissions plus their legal basis, all of which is archived in a compendium so that the information is always on hand. A further feature is a link to the www.fleetdriver.de (German only) website, which gives users access to more mobility, career and lifestyle themes, with new topics posted weekly.
“The website’s new, integrated structure responds to customers’ requests for a presence that is as compact and transparent as possible. We are generating added value for fleet managers, our target group, by offering regular, up-to-date information on a website that is intuitive to use”, Armin Villinger, Head of Volkswagen Group Fleet International, said.
