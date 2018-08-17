Volkswagen Group deliveries grow 10.6 percent in July

The Volkswagen Group and its brands continued on their growth path at the start of the second half-year. Deliveries in July rose 10.6 percent to 908,200 new vehicles. Over 6.4 million vehicles have been handed over to customers since the beginning of the year – 7.5 percent higher than the comparable period in 2017. “July was a strong month for the Group with all brands reporting clear gains. This is to some extent due to a one-off effect – namely the brands’ special sales programs for NEDC vehicles”, Fred Kappler, Head of Group Sales at Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, said. “Looking ahead, the challenges remain. We are working flat out to keep the anticipated effects of the new WLTP testing procedure in the coming months as low as possible”, Kappler added.

Group deliveries in Europe rose significantly in July on the back of growth in excess of 35 percent in Germany, France and Italy: 408,300 new vehicles were handed over to customers, representing an increase of 24.2 percent compared with the previous year. 134,800 of these vehicles (+38.3 percent) were delivered in the home market of Germany. 68,500 units were handed over to customers in Central and Eastern Europe in July, an increase of 19.4 percent. Group brands delivered over 2.8 million new vehicles to customers in Europe from January to July (+8.7 percent).

Deliveries in the North America region in the first seven months remained on a par with the previous year: 546,400 new vehicles were handed over to customers (+0.4 percent). While deliveries in the USA grew 7.8 percent in July, there was a slight decrease (-1.5 percent) in the statistics for the North America region due to the tense situation on the overall passenger car market in Mexico. There was a 16.5 percent rise in the South America region, with deliveries there running at 51,300 units. This positive trend was primarily driven by Brazil (+39.4 percent). Compared with the same period in 2017, deliveries in the region have risen by 13.6 percent since the beginning of the year.

Cumulative deliveries in the Asia-Pacific region from January to July ran at approximately 2.5 million vehicles (+7.8 percent). 335,700 units were handed over to customers in July (+0.9 percent). Delivery figures for July also reflect the noticeable reluctance to buy on the part of Chinese customers due to the lower tariffs on imported vehicles which came into effect on July 1, 2018. Deliveries stagnated compared with the same month last year. Over 2.3 million new vehicles have been handed over to customers in China since the beginning of the year, representing 7.9 percent growth.

2017 Change (%) Europe 408,300 328,800 +24.2 2,827,500 2,600,400 +8.7 Western Europe 339,800 271,400 +25.2 2,355,800 2,177,000 +8.2 Germany 134,800 97,400 +38.3 844,600 776,000 +8.8 Central and Eastern Europe 68,500 57,400 +19.4 471,700 423,400 +11.4 Russia 18,400 15,800 +16.7 121,400 101,600 +19.5 North America 81,400 82,700 -1.5 546,400 544,100 +0.4 USA 54,000 50,000 +7.8 365,900 343,500 +6.5 South America 51,300 44,000 +16.5 332,200 292,400 +13.6 Brazil 35,600 25,500 +39.4 210,000 167,800 +25.1 Asia-Pacific 335,700 332,800 +0.9 2,499,100 2,318,900 +7.8 China 309,400 309,100 +0.1 2,303,800 2,135,100 +7.9 Worldwide 908,200 820,800 +10.6 6,427,200 5,976,300 +7.5 Deliveries to customers by brands July

2017 Change (%) Volkswagen Passenger Cars 505,900 466,900 +8.3 3,624,600 3,402,000 +6.5 Audi 165,300 154,500 +7.0 1,114,600 1,063,200 +4.8 ŠKODA 99,700 87,000 +14.6 752,400 672,000 +12.0 SEAT 52,700 38,900 +35.7 342,700 285,400 +20.1 Porsche 22,300 19,500 +14.3 152,900 146,000 +4.7 Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles 41,900 36,900 +13.4 300,700 286,900 +4.8 MAN 11,200 9,200 +21.0 76,500 61,900 +23.5 Scania* 7,800 6,700 +16.1 54,600 50,300 +8.4 Volkswagen Group (total) 908,200 820,800 +10.6 6,427,200 5,976,300 +7.5

* Provisional figures for Scania

