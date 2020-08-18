Volkswagen commercial vehicles packs up new protection accessories

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has introduced five new protection packs to include rear bumper covers, rubber floor mats and waterproof seat covers across its range. The packs will make buying protection accessories simpler and easier, allowing customers to enhance their vehicles in a single purchase. The full accessories brochure can be found here.

The new protection packs are offered across the range of Caddy, Crafter, Amarok and Transporter models and are available for both new and used vehicles including the latest Transporter 6.1. Transporter vans have two packs to match two different seat configurations (single driver and passenger, or driver and twin passenger).

Each pack contains similar items: rubber floor mats, rear bumper covers and front waterproof seat covers. Based on popular demand, these accessories help customers to protect their vans from everyday wear and tear.

The latest protection packs will be available for both new and used vans, including for the latest Transporter 6.1. The accessory packs are available from £157 for Caddy, £165 for Transporter, £153 for Transporter 6.1, £196 for Amarok and £205 for Crafter. To find the full Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Accessories brochure, please visit here.

Liz Richardson, Accessories and Merchandise Product Manager, commented: “Whether our customers are driving for business or pleasure, we understand that their vans go through a certain amount of general wear and tear which is why protection accessories can be so important. Through these new combined packages, we hope to have made it simpler and easier for customers to purchase coherent protection packs to enhance their vehicles.”

For more details on Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ award-winning range of products and services, or to find your nearest Van Centre, please visit www.volkswagen-vans.co.uk.

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles