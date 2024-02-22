Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles makes finding the perfect van easier than ever before

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has introduced a new vehicle locator tool on to its website, making it easier than ever before for customers to find the vehicle that meets their needs during the digital buying process

More than 80% of all van purchases start online, with buyers typically visiting the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles’ website to compare vans and deals, two months before making their purchase.

The new feature enables buyers to seamlessly explore the latest Volkswagen Van Centre stock nationwide, providing a convenient and efficient way to find the perfect vehicle without the wait.

This includes:

Browsing vehicles in stock today – Search by location, model, powertrain preference, colour, trim levels and other desired features, and the tool will find the vehicles in stock that best match the customer’s search terms. Comparing vehicles based on the user’s vehicle configuration – For users who are configuring a model on the website, the tool will show similar stock vehicles and give the user a percentage score that indicates how close a match the vehicle in stock is to their original configuration.

For vehicles in stock today, the tool will also signpost the user to their nearest Van Centre, to place an order for a vehicle that matches their exact vehicle specification.

Alternatively, for those who are configuring a model on the website, the tool will signpost the user to the Van Centre with the vehicle that most closely matches their original configuration, to enquire about the vehicle further.

By streamlining the process, Volkswagen aims to offer a more user-friendly and customer-centric approach to vehicle shopping.

Laura, Brand and Performance Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles said: “This tool marks an important step forward in making it easier than ever for our customers to browse and find their perfect new vehicle. Being able to access real-time information of our new vehicle stock means they can make informed decisions about their next purchase.”

SOURCE: Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles