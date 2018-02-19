Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivers 34,500 vehicles in the first month of the new year

In January, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles delivered 34,500 vehicles to customers worldwide. That is 1.4 per cent less than the previous month. This decline is due to the temporary suspension of deliveries of the T6 with passenger car registration (M1).

In Western Europe, the 21,400 units delivered mean that 11.5 per cent fewer vehicles were delivered. In Eastern Europe deliveries of the brand increased by 5.9 per cent to 2,800 vehicles.

In South America deliveries increased by 37.0 per cent with 4,900 vehicles. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles also delivered more vehicles in Africa (+58.7 per cent to 1,400 vehicles), the Asia-Pacific region (+17.5 per cent to 1,700 vehicles) and the Middle East (+7.4 per cent to 1,600 vehicles). The North America (Mexico) region 650 vehicles were delivered (-9.7 per cent).

Overview of worldwide vehicle deliveries in January 2018:

10,600 vehicles from the T-model range (13,200; -19.8 per cent)

13,000 vehicles from the Caddy range (13,200; -1.6 per cent)

7,500 vehicles from the Amarok range (6,200; +20.4 per cent)

3,400 vehicles from the Crafter range (2,300; +45.7 per cent)

