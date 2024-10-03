Ashok Leyland partners with Nidec for developing novel e-drive motors for commercial vehicles

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, signed a multipronged partnership agreement with Japan-based global electric motor drives manufacturer Nidec Motor Corporation (“Nidec”), a 100%-owned subsidiary of Nidec Corporation

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, signed a multipronged partnership agreement with Japan-based global electric motor drives manufacturer Nidec Motor Corporation (“Nidec”), a 100%-owned subsidiary of Nidec Corporation. This will enable both Ashok Leyland and Nidec to develop novel e-drive motors and systems that will cater to the specific needs of India’s commercial vehicle industry, ensuring advanced and efficient electric mobility solutions.

The agreement was signed by Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland and Mr. Michael Briggs, President,NidecMotion and Energyin the presence of Dr. N. Saravanan, Chief Technology Officer, Ashok Leyland, Dr.Kanakasabapathi Subramanian, SVP Product Development, Ashok Leyland, Mr. Greg Gorman, Chief Growth Officer, Nidec Motion and Energy; Mr. Anthony Pickering, President Nidec Motion; Mr. Glen Feng, President Nidec Traction business segment; and Mr. Girish D Kulkarni, MD, NidecMotion and Energy India.

Ashok Leyland and Nidec will work together to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Electric Drive Units (EDUs). This CoE will focus on developing cutting-edge motor technologies and power electronics systems for electric vehicles, along with innovations in gear-shifting mechanisms. The collaboration will also involve joint research and development efforts, with both companies contributing to skilling, lab infrastructure, and defining novel, differentiated motor technologies for the EV portfolio of Ashok Leyland and its subsidiary, Switch Mobility.

Ashok Leyland will continueto source motors from Nidec for its existing electric vehicle line-up, while also collaborating on research and development for future electric solutions. This partnership underscores the common goal of both companies to innovate and design e-drives that meet the varied terrains and operational needs of India’s commercial vehicle sector. Additionally, the collaboration aims to build a strong local supply chain for next-generation electric vehicles in India.

Mr. Shenu Agarwal, Managing Director and CEO, Ashok Leylandsaid, “Ashok Leyland is delighted to partner with Nidec, a global leader in electric motor technology. This collaboration allows us to co-develop innovative e-drive motors specifically designed for the unique demands of India’s commercial vehicle market, while significantly advancing our electric mobility capabilities. By combining our strengths, we aim to create cutting-edge solutions that will set new benchmarks and drive the future of sustainable commercial transportation in India.”

Mr. Michael Briggs, President, NidecMotion and Energy said,“Nidec is well positioned in India and is a perfect fit for accelerating India’s commercial EV adoption. Our investment strategy and motor technology are well complemented by Ashok Leyland, who understand the precise and specific demands of the commercial vehicle market. This partnership will ensure that customers receive the same Ashok Leyland product they trust but now with the technology they need for efficiency and a changing global energy landscape.”

Ashok Leyland continues to set new benchmarks and reaffirms its leadership position by joining hands with Nidec. This collaboration is founded on a shared vision of driving innovation, tackling the challenges of electric mobility in India, and shaping a sustainable future for commercial vehicles through advanced, cutting-edge technology.

SOURCE: Ashok Leyland