Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles: 215,000 vehicle deliveries since the beginning of the year

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) has delivered 215,000 vehicles from the Caddy, Transporter, Amarok and Crafter ranges to customers across the world from January to the end of May. Compared to the same period last year, this corresponds to an increase plus of 2.4 per cent. The largest sales region was Western Europe with 151,800 vehicles (+4.7 per cent).

Europe

The delivery volume in Western Europe was highly influenced by the core markets:

Germany: 57,400 vehicles (+1.8 per cent)

UK: 20,900 vehicles (+3.1 per cent)

Spain: 8,500 vehicles (+29.2 per cent)

France: 7,900 vehicles (+0.0 per cent)

Italy: 5,800 vehicles (+10.0 per cent)

In Eastern Europe 19,700 vehicles were delivered since the beginning of the year (+20.0 per cent).

North and South America

The brand has delivered 3,600 vehicles (+22.8 per cent) to customers in Mexico (North American market) and 16,300 vehicles (-13.6 per cent) to customers in South America.

Africa

The delivery volume in Africa has increased by 43.1 per cent with 9,700 vehicles compared to the same period last year.

Asia-Pacific and Middle East

In the Asian-Pacific region 9,000 vehicles were handed over to customers (-12.1 per cent); 4,900 vehicles (-50.0 per cent) in the Middle Eastern region.

Brand deliveries according to model ranges (January – May 2019):

T series: 85,100 vehicles (-0.1 per cent)

Caddy: 68,800 vehicles (-1.8 per cent)

Amarok: 31,000 vehicles (-7.0 per cent)

Crafter: 29,900 vehicles (+39.8 per cent)

SOURCE: Volkswagen