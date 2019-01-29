Volkswagen Board Member for human resources: only a united Europe can master structural change and safeguard social accord

The Volkswagen Board Member for Human Resources, Gunnar Kilian, gave a clear affirmation of the company’s commitment to Europe and announced Volkswagen would be formulating a clear call for votes in the European elections in May at the Group New Year Reception in Brussels. At the same time, Kilian underscored that the transformation to e-mobility and digitalization was a joint task for industry and policy makers. Kilian pointed out that Volkswagen was making massive investments in e-mobility, and commented that the transformation would only be successful if there is also progress in other areas such as establishing energy networks and charging infrastructure, European payment systems and the framework for battery cell production. “Even then, the transition to e-mobility still creates an enormous challenge in terms of employment policy”, Kilian said. That was why prudence was important when implementing regulations. “If we lose sight of the social factor, we are threatening the success of e-mobility.”

In his speech to some 300 guests, Kilian underscored that “the European Union is a guarantee of peace, freedom, prosperity and open trade. The united Europe is our future.” Between the great powers of the USA and China, Europe must find a clear agenda for the future – while maintaining good relationships with both global powers. And the EU must put an end to separatist movements. “We have to make the EU attractive once again for member states, and above all for the people who live and work here. They need to experience an enriching, progressive, and joyous Europe for themselves and in their everyday lives.” Volkswagen would be taking a clear stance in the run-up to the European elections. “For European unity, for our common values, for a peaceful coexistence. We will formulate a clear call for votes in the election because our democracy needs every vote.”

With reference to the Continent’s economic situation, Kilian said the automotive industry had contributed greatly to growth and prosperity in Europe. “The automotive industry provides people with jobs, offers income and upward mobility for people more than almost any other industry.” He cited the Volkswagen Group as an example. “Volkswagen is a European company through and through: twelve brands from seven European countries, 71 production sites in Europe alone, and almost 75% of our over 642,000 employees work in the EU.”

But the industry is facing far-reaching change from e-mobility and digitalization. Volkswagen would be contributing to protecting the climate with its “Roadmap E”, the program to electrify the Group’s vehicles. “We want to safeguard Europe as an industrial location. That is why we are investing almost €30 billion into the research, development and production of electric vehicles over the next five years. That is why we are making efforts not to simply eliminate jobs but rather to dismantle jobs only along the demographic curve. That is why we are investing massively in training and qualifying our employees. That is why we are successively converting our plants; that is why we will be producing our new all-electric models in Germany and at our European sites in future.”

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Volkswagen